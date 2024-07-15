Spring season optimism lights prices on fire at Carcoar store cattle sale

With plenty of moisture kicking about and a favourable spring on the horizon, prices were red hot at the monthly Carcoar store cattle sale on Friday.
Weaner steers dominated the 3263 head yarding with buyers from Cootamundra, Dubbo, Wagga Wagga and the local area in attendance.
While a strong market was expected, Elders Emms Mooney agent Liam Murphy, Bathurst, said cattle sold to dearer prices than anticipated.
"It was probably the best winter yarding we've had in quite a while," he said.
"The turn around in the cattle job in general and a strengthening cow job has got a factor to play in seeing this rise.
"The heifer job was also very strong, probably 30 cents per kilogram stronger than what I anticipated.
"Winter is only going to last for another six to eight weeks and we're into spring, and with the amount of moisture we've got there is going to be a fair bit of growth."
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms sold from $660 to $915 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $685 to $1200.
Weaner steers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg made $1025 to $1350 while those that tipped the scales at more than 330kg sold from $1130 to 1410.
In the weaner heifers, those less than 200kg attracted bids from $350 to $640 while those from 200kg to 280kg made $550 to $980.
Weaner heifers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg sold from $820 to $1175 and those heavier than 330kg made from 1140 to 1290.
Yearling steers less than 400kg sold to $1250.
Yearling heifers that weighted from 330kg to 400kg attracted bids from $830 to $1090 a head, while those over 400kg sold to $1410.
Feeder steers less than 320kg sold to $1170 a head, while those from 320kg to 400kg attracted bids from $1100 to $1250. Those that tipped the scales at more than 400kg made from $1355 to $1440.
In the feeder heifers, those less than 400kg sold to $1100 while those heavier than 400kg made $1200.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows attracted bids from $1180 to $1710 and cows made from $700 to $1440.
Cows with calves sold from $800 to top the market at $2100.
K and S Connolly, Cowra, sold a pen of four, 440kg, Angus yearling steers for $1440.
H and HM Taylor, Springside, sold 21, 369kg, Angus weaner steers for $1410.
Yarranoo Pastoral, Gunthorpe, sold 15, 361kg, Bannaby-blood, Angus weaner steers for $1370 a head.
The same vendor also sold a pen of 17, 341kg, Sprys Shorthorn-blood, Shorthorn weaner steers for $1135.
Jefferson Pastoral Company, Riverview, O'Connell sold 22, 377kg, Cluster Angus-blood, Angus heifers for $1280.
DJ and JE Price, Blayney, sold a pen of eight, Angus cows with calves for $2100 a head as well as a pen of 13, Angus cows with calves for $2025.
J and H Singleton, Tarana, sold eight Poll Hereford cows with calves for $1520.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.