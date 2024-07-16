The Roche women of Arden Angus build strong reputation on family property

An image from the archives of Betty Roche on horseback in the hills of her family property, Arden. Picture supplied

Nestled in the Snowy Mountains region of New South Wales, 60 kilometres from Tumut, lies Arden Angus.



Betty Roche's father and uncle purchased the original 1200-hectare (3000-acre) property in 1934, where Betty has lived and worked most of her 89 years.

Betty and her father ran Merino wethers, until the collapse of the Wool Reserve Price Scheme in the mid '80s.

"I'd just gone and bought 2000 wethers from Narrandera. We walked them home and when they got to the farm I realised I was fully stocked," Betty said.

"I shore them and then had to cull them. That was perhaps some of the worst times," she said.

The purchase of a pen of eight Angus heifers at the sale yards was the beginning of Arden Angus. The Roche family ran the first Angus cows in the valley, which they joined with local Hereford and Shorthorn bulls.

"At the time no one had Angus cattle," Betty said.



"There used to be special Angus sales down in Albury and I can remember a bull coming up. I liked the look of it, so I bought it. Turns out it was a reserve champion of the sale. That gave me my foundation."

Arden Angus has since transitioned towards a larger scale bull operation, joining about 450 breeders on average and selling commercial Angus bulls.

Betty has one golden rule she swears by when When purchasing bulls.

"You buy the best bull you can afford, every time. Not sometimes, but every time. Then gradually your cattle come up, they have to."

Betty said breeding cattle was never her father's thing, but she had a strong passion for genetics and always trusted her eye appeal.

"You had to have an eye for cattle, you still do. You have your own image and never waiver and never let anyone else cull," she said.

"They must have a backline like a table. You have a cow or bull with its tail sticking up, it might breed just as well for beef but he hasn't got eye appeal."

Around the age of 30 Betty's father moved off the farm and into Adelong. Betty was living in town at the time and they came to an arrangement where she took over the property.

"I can remember meeting my father in the car park with his solicitor and he handed the deeds over to me," she said.

One of Betty's biggest challenges while managing Arden was navigating the agriculture industry as a female.



"I had a hard time in the shearing shed with shearers and shed hands having a go at me, so I went and got a classing ticket to class my own sheep.

"At the sale yards you'd put a bid in and the auctioneer wouldn't take it. Way back I can remember standing up and yelling 'that was my bid!'. They didn't argue much after that."



At the time, women on farms were officially defined as unproductive silent partners, domestics, helpmates or farmer's wives. It wasn't until 1994 that Australian women were allowed to list their legal status as farmers.

"You had to prove yourself and earn your reputation, as in anything. Once you'd proved yourself you didn't have a problem. I think I liked the challenge of proving myself. It was all part of it," she said.



Betty's daughter Maria grew up at Arden and longed to follow in her mother's footsteps.

"I always wanted to come back but I wasn't allowed. When I was at school in Sydney, I used to spend my time walking through the paddocks in my mind. That's what kept me sane," Maria said.

"Mum made me have a career outside of ag, and the most logical was nursing."



Maria reflects on life growing up at Arden and her mother's tough love towards her and her siblings.

"I vividly remember Mum sitting on a horse in the yard. She told my sister to take our pony out of the yard. I remember my sister back answering Mum, to which she cracked the stock whip and hit her on the backside. My sister took that horse out fast, I'll never forget it," Maria said.

"Mum was a bit like the queen, you didn't cross her. If you got told to do something you'd just do it. She had to be tough, she was living in a real man's world."

Maria took over management of the property in July, 2019, after her mother became ill.

"Mum ruptured the aorta in her heart and had a one per cent survival rate. We were lucky she survived."

In the summer of 2019, Arden was devastated by fire. Betty hadn't seen anything like it in her time.

The Roches lost 208 head of cattle and were forced to euthenise 80 head.

"It hit one of our back paddocks and burnt virtually 75pc of our breeder heifers. We found burnt carcases. It was pretty harrowing," Maria said.

One of the toughest things for Maria was the thought of losing the foundation of their herd.



"I took over the property three months before the fires and then fire completely destroyed it," she said.



Maria has worked tirelessly over the past four years to rebuild and get the operation back on its feet.



"I've had to replace sheds, fences and stock yards. When you stop and look at it, it's a massive amount of work over four years," she said. "We're just starting to get our toe back into the ground from those fires."



Arden Angus sell 60 to 70 commercial bulls a year, focusing on high-quality genetics at a reasonable price.



"Our cows come from a stud-registered foundation, so you've got quality genetics behind it," she said.



A trait that has remained consistent from the beginning of the Angus herd is strict culling when an animal isn't up to standard.



"Temperament is a key focus for us. If an animal comes through the race, lifts its head and stirs, then I note it on our Gallagher system. If it comes through and does it again then it's culled. It doesn't get another chance.

"We've been doing that all the way along, even though we were very low on stock after the fires, we still kept doing that. I want to be able to sit at the gate, send the dogs right across the paddock, and make them bring the cattle to me."