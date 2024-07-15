Graziers outraged as mining exploration threatens Macquarie Marshes

Exploration approval for copper and gold mining in the Macquarie Marshes has sparked outrage across the Central West region as landholders fight to overturn the decision.
The NSW Resources Regulator approved the exploration for copper and gold by Australian Consolidated Gold Holdings, 18 kilometres north of Nyngan, on March 26, earlier this year.
In the company's application, it stated "there are no areas of critical habitat or areas of outstanding biodiversity value within the proposed drilling area."
A Ramsar listed wetland, the Macquarie Marshes is one of the largest remaining semi-permanent wetlands in Southern Australia, and a critically important site for water bird breeding in Australia.
Garry and Leanne Hall, The Mole, Warren, own and manage a 5000ha grazing property in the Macquarie Marshes. One of the proposed drill sites, Mole Marsh, is located on their land.
With less than a week left to challenge the Regulator's decision, they say, they need more time to try to get this mining activity stopped in its tracks.
"As landholders around the Macquarie Marshes Nature Reserve, we abide by strict guidelines before doing so much as constructing a fence, and yet a gold miner can start drilling without any proper assessment of the land's cultural values and biodiversity," said Mr Hall.
"This approval from a desktop study is a classic example of apathetic box ticking by a disconnected bureaucrat without any knowledge of the land.
"This is an area full of life and home to many endangered, threatened and vulnerable species.
"Brolgas, magpie geese, painted snipe and countless other endangered and vulnerable listed birds, breed and nest right where they want to drill.
"Most of the sites where they want to drill are currently under water - this makes no sense."
The Nature Conservation Council of New South Wales water campaign manager Mel Gray said the impacts of the drilling would be substantial.
"It's obscene to hear that a mining exploration license has been granted in one of the most biologically diverse wetlands in the Murray-Darling Basin," she said.
"The impact of this drilling would have unforeseeable consequences for the whole wetland system and the myriad of life it supports.
"The area is home to an incredible diversity of native birds and fish and it is beyond belief that the Regulator would allow mining exploration here."
