Bush butcher carves jobs for youths in remote region of Northern Territory

Luke Brock from Kerrupjmara Meats, pictured with Wadeye students from the Thamarrurr Youth Corporation program in Beechworth, Victoria. Picture supplied

A partnership between a butcher and a youth Indigenous organisation in the Northern Territory is giving young people life skills needed in a remote community.

Luke Brock from Kerrupjmara Meats has joined forces with Thamarrurr Youth Corporation to train young Indigenous people from the ages of about 18 to 30 to learn to be butchers.

Thamarrurr Youth Indigenous Corporation aims to improve the lives of the First Nations people from the Thamarrurr Region in the Northern Territory by identifying and nurturing its future leaders.

The corporation runs programs in the remote community of Wadeye and the town of Bright, Victoria.



They've also partnered with Centurion University, where individuals travel to Bhubaneswar, India, to study at the university.

The inaugural 10-week community development program sees a group of young men and women develop skills in cooking, first aid, education and many other industries around north-east Victoria, to gain skills they can take back to their community, in the hope to create a workforce.

As part of their program, the students spend a day a week with Mr Brock learning skills in butchering, including how to safely slaughter livestock, operate equipment, process meat and the best storage methods.



Mr Brock said the first round of the program included six young men, and the second round women.

At the completion of the men's program, one man decided to stay on in Beechworth and get a job with the foundation. Picture by Ruby Austin

A purpose-built trailer has been funded by the Northern Territory government to assist with the training in Beechworth, Victoria.

Mr Brock said he's eager for the program to be developed after working alongside both state and federal governments for 20 years in Aboriginal affairs.



"I had become frustrated at watching programs developed with the best of intentions not quite fit the needs of the community," Mr Brock said.



"Consciously we're developing this program with the support of the Wadeye community and the Thamarrurr Youth Corporation and we're in readiness for any government or group that wants to partner with us in providing food security and jobs in remote communities."



Wadeye, also known as Port Keats, is one of Australia's largest remote Indigenous communities located about 420 kilometres south-west of Darwin.



"Wadeye, like most remote communities, has significant challenges.



"This program addresses only some of these challenges, but it's part of a solution and a step forward.



"These girls talk about wanting to be the positive change in Wadeye.



"That's the leadership that we support because we know that they can't do it alone and in isolation."

At the conclusion of the program, Mr Brock will drive the trailer to Wadeye to provide the students the opportunity to put their learning into practice on country.



He hopes the program will empower young people to preserve their knowledge and to feed their families, assisting with the issues around lack of food.



The butcher program's focus has been on cattle, due to the large number of wild beasts around Wadeye.

"Wild cattle are readily available around the community. We've just needed to teach the students to slaughter them properly, instead of running them over with a vehicle," Mr Brock said.

"We've had the van made to ensure it can carry enough water and fuel for them to stay out and hunt for a few days, to collect as much meat as possible," he said.

"They can go out, catch wild steers and process them straight away. They can then bring meat back, freeze it and make it available for the whole community.

"We've taught both the men and women how to make sausages, burgers and mince.



"We wanted to focus on the stuff that can go in the freezer and it's ready to eat.

"We're teaching skills in keeping the meat clean and making sure we can get good shelf life out of it," he said.



Livestock is donated to the program by local farmers.

Mr Brock said he's looking forward to incorporating animals such as wild buffalo, pig, fish and mud crabs to keep the business operating seasonally.



At the completion of the men's program, one man decided to stay on in Beechworth and get a job with the foundation.

"He's got a lot of ability and is just a really good, honest person," Mr Brock said.

"He works with me on Saturdays and I'm giving him all the skills he needs to be a butcher up north.

"He's made himself a job for life if he really wants to have a go at it," he said.

