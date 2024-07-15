Eyes on the sideline help tell the story of the Coonabarabran Kookas

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic still reverberates in country NSW, and no more so than in its sporting teams.
In 2022, the Coonabarabran Kookaburras were set for an appointment in the local rugby grand final against Blainey, which they duly won 28-7.
In 2021, the Kookas sat on the sideline, forfeiting the season because it didn't have enough players. What a comeback.
The grand final also saw the birth of something else remarkable, a pair of voices that carry the trials and travails of the Kookas across the region and even the world, when Bob Dean from local radio 2WCR (Warrumbungle Community Radio) convinced Ian 'Harry' Clifton to perform a live commentary from the sideline.
Harry wrote in a celebration piece after the GF: "After some self-reflection, I decided that perhaps I wasn't the best choice".
"The most suitable person for this job would be David Bruce, a man who has been guilty of watching and listening to an unhealthy amount of sport over many years.
"With son Sam now a successful sports journalist with ESPN, he can now thank his father for these genetics as DJ's commentary was sensational and one of the highlights of the day for all those listening," he wrote.
The duo has been patrolling the sidelines across the region for the past four years, and when The Land caught up with them at a Coolah-Kookas local derby, a breeze coming straight from the Antarctic ice shelf had the cooling power of a meat works' blast freezer.
"We found that after the grand final, the broadcast was top-rated, and Bob asked us to do it again the next season," Harry said.
The pair don't have a card table and thermos flasks as a broadcast point.
Instead, they roam the sidelines with a crumpled program that helps them identify opposition players, delivering blow-by-blow commentary.
At halftime, they grab any handy body to provide extra thoughts on what is unfolding on the field.
The commentary is provided through mobile phones with Bluetooth earpieces, and the technology will likely disconnect at the most inconvenient times.
"It's amazingly popular. It's just sort of developed, and we try to put a bit of humour in our call from time to time," Harry said.
"It's the highest-rating streaming program on 2WCR."
The duo try to cover as many away games as they can.
"We've only missed one away game this year, although only one of us usually goes to an away game.
Harry and DJ can also boast an international audience for their weekly call.
"I have backpackers who have worked for me in the past from the UK and the Netherlands who listen in from the other side of the world," Harry said.
"So if you're ever away, you can listen to a Kooka's game."
Match-day coverage and an active Facebook page are helping to keep the profile of the Coonabarabran rugby union team alive and to lift it, which is an important community asset.
Harry wrote in his post-2020 GF coverage: "I have seen people at our games who would have thought it more fun attending a reading of a Chinese novel in Mandarin than to come and watch a game of Kookaburra Rugby".
Listeners can either tune in on FM99.5 or go to the station web page and listen to the broadcast game.
