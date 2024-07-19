Future leaders of the beef industry leave legacy at GenAngus program in NZ

Thirteen young leaders took part in the 2024 GenAngus Future Leaders Program in Christchurch, NZ. Picture supplied

Thirteen young leaders of the beef industry gathered in Christchurch, New Zealand, in May for the 2024 GenAngus Future Leaders Program.

During the three-day intensive workshop, held in NZ for the first time, participants connected with a wide range of industry professionals on current and emerging themes impacting the future of beef production and the agricultural industry.

The workshop covered several topics including business financials, beef business benchmarking, mindset, beef supply chain, risk and liability, and succession planning.

Sophie Hanna applied for this year's GenAngus program as she saw an opportunity for professional and personal development on her family commercial Angus breeding operation at Walwa, NSW.

"The lineup of speakers that we had and the team we worked with was a fantastic platform for growth," Ms Hanna said.

"Key take-homes from this experience for me has been the importance of culture and the relationships with people, as well as the power of communication and how you use these characteristics to excel in producing beef, managing your farm and managing your team.

"It all goes back to how you work together and how well you understand each other's perspectives, using our differences to excel together and move forward.

"There's certainly been lots of concepts and topics we've learnt at GenAngus that I'm pretty passionate about taking home to the family business and having discussions with my parents, whether that's things like our breeding management or record keeping.

"GenAngus is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The calibre of speakers and the group that you're with is truly very special.



"I don't know if i'll have an opportunity quite like this again."

The program was designed to challenge the future leaders' thinking, develop lifelong friendships and networks, and leave them with a renewed sense of purpose and the drive to push their personal and business relationships to a new level.

With a theme of "Kaitiakitanaga: Guardians of the land for future generations", the group were challenged to develop their "legacy" and leave their "jersey" in a better place.



At the conclusion of the event, the group were invited to "leave their mark" and develop ideas for the future that will see both GenAngus and the Angus breed succeed in to the future.



The 13 successful applicants in the program demonstrated strong leadership potential and a commitment to advancing the beef industry.

The 2024 GenAngus Future Leaders are:

Cody Best, TAS

Jim Burrows, NZ

Elliott Connors, NSW

Joseph Dewar, WA

Sophie Hanna, NSW

Sam Hayden, VIC

Emma Hussey, NZ

Lincoln McKinlay, NSW

Nathan Mura, QLD

Kate Reid, NSW

Murk Schoen, NSW

Luke Stuckey, VIC

Sean Wright, QLD

Angus Australia's cxtension officer Nancy Crawshaw said the volume of applicants for the 2024 GenAngus Program proves how highly regarded the program is within the industry.

"It was great to see a record number of applicants for our 2024 GenAngus Program in New Zealand," Ms Crawshaw said. "The quality of applications are improving year on year, making the selection all the more challenging for our panel.

"The experience the successful GenAngus participants receive is not like anything else the beef industry has to offer."

As a cornerstone of youth leadership in agriculture, GenAngus, and its alliance with Achmea Australia, has supported the growth and development of more than 50 young Angus breeders since the program's commencement in 2019.



Angus Australia has recently announced that they will again be partnering with specialist farm insurer Achmea Australia to deliver the seventh GenAngus Future Leaders Program in 2025.



Angus Australia and Achmea Australia encourage young members of the beef industry aged between 18 and 40 with an interest in an opportunity to develop their professional and personal identities to keep an eye out for information relating to the 2025 GenAngus program.



Announcements relating to the program will be found on the Angus Australia website or the Angus Youth Australia social media accounts.

