Cody Best thrives when thrown in the deep end on family property in Tasmania

Cody Best with this year's selection of bull calves, which will be offered at his 2025 Autumn Bull Sale. Picture supplied

As a fifth-generation farmer, Cody Best was born to take over the family farm Pleasant Vale.

The Angus stud located at Deloraine in central north Tasmania, was established in 2004 by Cody's late father Chris.



The Best family seedstock operation sells HBR bulls and females to the local market, with their stud currently comprising 160 black Angus females, calving late winter ready for spring growth.



In the early days of establishing the stud, Cody's father Chris was adamant he wanted to construct a successful beef herd.



"Dad began showing cattle with great success, which gave both myself and my siblings the opportunity to participate in cattle handling exhibiting these exceptional animals that dad had bred," Mr Best said.



After leaving school Cody pursued a career in the mining industry which saw him complete his trade certificate in boilermaker/welding.

"This provided me with the skills for machinery repairs, maintenance and the creation of innovative equipment to make farm life easier."



After tragically losing his father in 2017, Cody was thrown in the deep end to manage the operation, determined to keep the business running in his father's honour.



"Just a day after losing Dad I was raking and baling hay. This business couldn't stop and I wasn't going to let it," Mr Best said.



"I had always envisioned working alongside my father in the later years, learning from him and growing the business together, but unfortunately I haven't had the privilege of doing so."



Cody works alongside his mother Tania and partner Claire, who with her cattle veterinary background, assists with the health management of their herd.



"We are now seeing a reduction in calving mortality as well as observing a substantial improvement in conception with our fixed time AI programs," he said.



Cody looks towards the future with his stud, largely focusing on genetic gain and herd growth in both quantity and quality.



This year saw the stud manage their fifth consecutive fixed time AI program with a range of new sires.



"We have been very pleased to achieve a conception rate of approximately 70 per cent."



Cody's partner Claire was enthusiastic towards the thought of conducting a second-round program.



"Although still developing her skills we had an excellent result and will be expecting over 100 AI calves starting from the beginning of August," Cody said.



Key sire lines include Tehama Patriarch, Baldridge 38 Special, Sterling Pacific, Murdeduke Quarterback and Karoo Realist.



In Cody's short time managing Pleasant Vale he has experienced both "highest of highs and lowest of lows" of farming.



"Although the weather can be quite dismal, my satisfaction comes from seeing this breeding program come to fruition in the winter months," he said.



"As well as maintaining our annual AI program I also have future plans for ET work when the time comes for herd expansion.



"This will prove a great opportunity to increase progeny from some prolific females in our herd."



The GenAngus Future Leaders Program is the first of Angus Australia's that Cody has applied for, after shying away from previous opportunities that arose.



"I feel so fortunate to have been successful," he said. "My true personal goal was to network and I have made some lifelong friendships after being involved in the program. I had not attended an event as such so have been lacking contacts in industry."



Prior to the course, the successful applicants were given a book called Legacy by James Kerr, inspired by the All Blacks.



"This was a very inspirational read directed at changing mindset, developing leadership skills and supporting business success," Cody said. "It was great understanding the direct correlation between a successful sporting team like the All Blacks and a prosperous business."

Cody said the intensive three days of the program covered critical topics in the industry.

"These ranged from mindset, finances, insurances, marketing, market analysis, succession and genetics. We were truly blessed with some engaging speakers," he said.



"At the conclusion of the program, I stayed in New Zealand for a week to explore and visit some seedstock operations including MT Possession Station, Meadowslea Genetics, Stern, Kincardine and Xcell Breeding Services. I'm very thankful for their accommodation and time spent educating me about their operations."



From the program, Cody looks forward to continue learning new practices to sustain his business at Pleasant Vale, with the hope of creating a sixth generation to follow his passion.



"With current markets and sporadic seasonal conditions it is of great importance for me to be making educated decisions in order to enable the longevity of my herd," he said.



"An example is from the beginning of a breeding program to the sale of an 18-month-old bull, it's a three-year long process. Those decisions made today will be affecting my business financially in three years' time.



"This program has definitely given me insights into skills and tools required to be successful when expanding our enterprise."

