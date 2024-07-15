Three dead after separate crashes in southern NSW

Three people have died following two separate crashes in southern NSW on Sunday.
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash on the state's border.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Racecourse Road and Murray Street, Tocumwal, on Sunday, July 14 at roughly 2.30pm, following reports a Ford Ranger and a Toyota Hilux had collided, police said in a statement.
"NSW Ambulance attended, however, the 55-year-old female driver of the Hilux and 54-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene," the statement read.
"The 19-year-old male driver of the Ranger was treated for serious internal injuries. He was airlifted to The Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, in a stable condition.
"Officers attached to Riverina Police District established a crime scene, with specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit commencing an investigation."
Anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Earlier that day, at roughly 9.30am, officers from Monaro Police District were called to Slacks Creek Road, Coolringdon - about 17 kilometres west of Cooma - following reports of a concern for welfare, police said in a statement.
"On arrival, police located a utility which had left the roadway. Initial inquiries have led police to believe the vehicle rolled a number of times, before coming to a stop," the statement read.
"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was located deceased. While he is yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be a man aged in his 40s.
"Police have received no other reports of injury."
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
