Supermarket's cheaper fruit option, no bother with wind farms | Letters to the editor

Do you have a letter to the editor you would like to submit for consideration? Click here to send your letter in.
What a disgrace! Woolworths has told farmers in the Goulburn Valley, Victoria, to plow in nearly half of their peach crop and two-thirds of their pears because they can source fruit for half the price from halfway around the world.
That is, at Woolworths on June 7 SCP canned peaches were $5.30 a can and Woolworths own-brand peaches from South Africa were $2.80 a can.
The imported fruit is grown with cheap labour, cheap power and water and none of the environmental, chemical and occupational health and safety standards we have in Australia - let alone the carbon imprint of flying cans from South Africa via Thailand to be processed.
Meanwhile, Woolworths advertises in the daily newspapers with a few farmers it sources from as if they are jolly good fellows and sourcing from all farmers at good prices.
Also, on the beef industry, when are producers and consumers going to see a proper breakdown of the costs involved in processing and transporting beef to explain the difference between $3.28 a kilogram for grown steers at Forbes saleyards on June 27 and the price at Woolworths Forbes of $15/kg for mince on June 18?
DON RIDLEY, Pine Hill, Forbes
An article in the Blue Mountains Gazette ("Wind farms seen from afar", July 10) quoted Frank O'Connor saying that wind farms will be visible from Katoomba and Blackheath.
As a Blackheath resident, let me say I would have no problem with seeing wind turbines in the Oberon Shire from Blackheath or Katoomba.
As it is now, I easily see two wind turbines at Hampton which were commissioned in 2001 and delight at the sight of them turning, producing much-needed renewable energy.
I accept communication towers on many local prominent high points as part of a modern society.
On a clear day, I can see Sydney city buildings, including the Centrepoint Tower, without horror or resentment.
As for the location of wind farms, pine plantations have turned a lot of unproductive but ecologically diverse land into a monoculture, so it would be a sensible decision to locate wind turbines within them and make them more productive.
ERIC WILLIAMS, Blackheath
You can also send in your letter to the editor by filling out the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.