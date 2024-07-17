Limousin are still the kings when it comes to carcase traits

Limousin remain, without doubt, the carcase breed for Australia.
That is according to Peter Grant from the Australian Limousin Breeders' Society, which last year celebrated 50 years of the breed in Australia.
"Throughout the 50 years of Limousin in Australia the Limousin breed has always been recognised for its carcase attributes that include high yielding saleable meat and ability to meet market specifications in a range of production systems in an efficient and profitable way," Mr Grant said.
"Market specifications and production systems have changed over the years. As a result of Limousin breeders being proactive in breed advancement to keep step with changing market demands and social responsibilities, Limousin are one of the fastest growing influences on the Australian cattle market today.
"There is strong competition for Limousin-infused cattle in the supply chain and a growing awareness of their genetic potential to reduce methane output whilst maintaining efficiency of feed conversion to kilograms of saleable meat produced."
At this year's Beef Australia, Limousin delivered the goods with the partnership of Jess and David Eagleson, Ulster Limousins, Murgon, Qld, Paul Forman, Oakwood Limousins, Bundaberg, Qld, and Josh Sawtell, Lindesay View Limousins, Kyogle, NSW, providing the breed its first interbreed silverware at Beef since the event's inception 36 years ago. Their grand champion Limousin bull, Oakwood Cutright, went on to be judged champion interbreed bull.
Also thrusting the Limousin breed into the spotlight at Beef 2024, was a 544 kilogram Limousin-cross steer, Thumper, exhibited by Ian Lamb, Manilla, NSW, which was judged grand champion led steer. Thumper's measurements included 110 square centimetres EMA, 13mm rump fat and 10mm rib fat.
Mr Lamb had success with the same cross at the Royal Queensland Show in 2019 where he won champion carcase.
In fact, Limousins were named winners of all four classes of the led steer competition at Beef.
Mr Grant said the benefits of the Limousin included very heritable high yielding; efficient finishing to market specifications; eating quality; ease of calving and ease of handling.
"These characteristics of Limousin cattle are recognised as a positive effect on the bottom-line at all stages of the supply chain," he said.
"Limousin bloodlines are boosting profits in a range of commercial cattle enterprises across the country thanks to improved carcase attributes and hybrid vigour.
"These attributes are largely a result of the F94L gene (a mutated myostatin gene that has a positive effect on carcase traits and eating quality) sometimes referred to as the 'Limousin advantage gene'.
"This gene is largely unique to Limousin cattle and is very heritable within crossbred breeding programs. Limousin stamps its characteristics on other breeds when used in crossbreeding programs, especially its superior carcase characteristics.
"Limousin crossbred steers and heifers have high dressing percentages of 58-63 per cent; high meat to bone ratios and low waste in processing; yields of up to 80pc of saleable meat, which is not uncommon; meat that is finely textured, tender and low in saturated fats and cholesterol; and above average feed conversion rates, and there is evidence to suggest the ratio of methane gas output to retail meat yield is lower than the average."
The documented history of Limousin goes back more than 15,000 years to an area surrounding the French city of Limoges where rough cave paintings showing the characteristics of the breed have been discovered and carbon dated.
Mr Grant said the original Limousin breed, now referred to as French Pure Limousins, were high yielding, lean animals that were all horned and all were apricot in colour.
"They were also known to exhibit temperament traits that were not suited to ease of handling, most notably in confined spaces," he said.
"Thanks to the astuteness of Limousin boards and breeders over the years to be proactively aware of the changing industry-based demands for easy to handle, easy to finish cattle along with the end-user expectations of eating quality and socially responsible production systems, the Limousin breed is a forerunner in the red meat industry.
"Limousin cattle now have arguably the most docile temperaments of any breed in Australia. Limousin have been leaders in the use of docility scoring and the introduction of a docility estimated breeding value (EBV) built into Breedplan."
Limousin breeders have embraced Breedplan and the use of EBVs to fast-track their progress towards their individual breeding objectives with 94pc of breeders actively observing, recording and submitting targeted traits to Breedplan for monthly analysis.
"As of November 2023, the Limousin breed includes single-step Breedplan analysis that includes genomics as an analysed trait," Mr Grant said.
"The inclusion of genomics provides users of EBVs with greater accuracy on which to base their decisions on animals most suited for use in their breeding programs.
"There is currently a growing demand for quality Limousin bulls in a range of production systems."
At this time Limousin seed stock breeders are struggling to meet the increasing demand for Limousin bulls being looked for by commercial breeders across Australia," he said.
"I am confident that our astute Limousin Society members will again meet this challenge as they have met so many changes in market demand over the years."
A recent study has been conducted by Chris Meade of Pelican Rise Limousin stud in Colac, Victoria, looking for outcomes relating to feed conversion and feed efficiencies.
As one of only three Vytelle Feed Efficiency systems in Victoria, Mr Meade's trial was conducted over 49 days, with a ten day induction, and included 18 of his young Limousin bulls.
"Both feed conversion and efficiency are genetic traits, so the feed efficiency of animals was measured over the duration of the trial," Mr Meade said.
"What we found with this group was that we had a particular sire that stood out for feed conversion and another sire that stood out for high average daily gain, and a highly regarded sire that we have used in our herd for many years as our AI cover bull, produced a very high performing bull with a great combination of high growth and efficient conversion," he said.
"We also learnt a lot about the feeding and drinking patterns that will be of value in non-trial situations.
"Although this is our first trial and the EPD accuracy percentage is only in the 20-25 pc range it certainly confirmed that we are on a very good path with our genetic program being in line with our breeding objectives."
