Farmers continue to fight for their rights after receiving proposed acquisition notices

Once again farmers in NSW are being threatened with compulsory acquisition notices for another transmission line project where final regulatory approval has still not been granted.
In further proof of the power imbalance between farmers and the government-backed energy entities, farmers affected by the planned HumeLink transmission line in southern NSW have started to receive "proposed acquisition notices", despite the government and regulators aware of significant changes to the project which should require HumeLink be reassessed.
Hundreds of farmers affected by the proposed lines have been fighting hard to make a case for HumeLink to be "undergrounded", highlighting the flaws in Transgrid's plans which have materially changed since first approved.
Meanwhile, Transgrid's own cost analysis has reportedly soared from an estimated $1.35 billion in 2020 to almost $5 billion today.
In correspondence to the Australian Energy Regulator earlier this year, the HumeLink Alliance of affected landholders insisted there has been as many as six significant "material changes in circumstances" which would indicate the original project put forward was no longer the preferred option of the proponent.
The alliance says the cost blowout - now five times what it was originally estimated to cost in 2020, combined with a 14 per cent reduction in HumeLink's transfer capacity - along with new independent findings supporting undergrounding of the project, were grounds for energy regulators to reassess the net benefit of the project.
That includes reassessment of the case for building underground.
In its recent submission to a review of land acquisition in NSW, the NSW Farmers Association stated that rural communities had "lost trust in the planning system, especially regarding state significant projects that commit to design type well before any input from the impacted communities is sought".
"The unwillingness of acquiring authorities to replan this project to underground all or some of the HumeLink transmission is just another example of how impacts to communities are dismissed," the NSW Farmers submission states.
The HumeLink Alliance is right - with the second phase of construction of Snowy Hydro so significantly delayed, there is time to reassess HumeLink, and consider fresh feasibility analysis which puts the cost of undergrounding at just 1-1.5 times that of overhead lines.
There has to be something immoral about a system which can start the compulsory acquisition clock on farmers when the project's costs have escalated so dramatically, and its social licence is non-existent.
The clock can not be allowed to start when the goalposts have changed so much.
