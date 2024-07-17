A boots and all approach to dairy set up this family

Life is on the move for young dairy farmers Scott and Renae Connell, Valley Rose at Megan via Dorrigo.
Both from a long-line of milking families they have thrived under the experience of owning their own farms, three at the moment, able to pay back loans and invest in the business while enjoying good work-life balance.
"It was a lifestyle that we knew," said Mrs Connell, a fifth-generation Walker from Bowraville
"The beach is an hour away so if we want to go we get up a bit earlier to milk the cows."
Now they are selling the farm and moving west, into beef and cropping, excited about the next chapter in their lives.
"The best thing about what we have done through our experience in dairy is what we can do and learn. That's the exciting part," said Mr Connell.
"Our focus was on how to make it better," Mrs Connell explained. "We always said how can we do it for the least amount of time."
The couple met at Valley Rose when Renae was only 17, helping her mother Rowena take photographs of Jersey cows for a judging competition.
"He was just there," she said, pointing at her husband, five years older, and grinning. They purchased their first farm together one year later and two daughters, now teenagers, came soon after.
"We just closed our eyes and jumped in."
"Cows to us are very calming," said Mr Connell, who insists their aim has not been the money, although that has come to them. A joy of life was always and remains their united goal. This next chapter into beef will deliver new lessons and they're keen to meet them, whatever the outcome.
"People think we are mad to leave dairy when we are making so much money but we figure you only live once," Mr Connell said.
Making the project succeed came about from wise management decisions, particularly from such young farmers.
"We budget on the worst day we might have, not the best one. It's about knowing not to overstock. We are conservative in the good times."
Good decisions around feed buying ahead of the drought, and an inkling to purchase urea before its price spiked all helped to keep momentum going and they were able to reap rewards as milk prices climbed.
"We listen to everything," said Mrs Connell. "We find out what's happening in the world. We study patterns and make decisions on our cows."
But the couple committed to dairy when farmgate sales were poor.
"When we bought the farm off my parents the price of milk was 42 to 47 cents a litre," Mr Connell recalled. Today that figure has more than doubled.
An opportunity to buy the farm next door pushed the young farmers much deeper into debt, having recently improved the 12-a-side Herringbone dairy and paved in concrete nearly a kilometre of laneways over volcanic clay. However that gamble paid off after the pandemic price spike in real estate went their way.
When buying new equipment they aim to pay it back within five years, and strictly avoid flexible payment option that can lure the unwary into borrowing again, hoping to catch-up at re-sale time.
"Our first tractor was second hand and knocked about but it was a stepping stone to a better one," Mr Connell said.
Meanwhile, the dairy is set up for ease of management with heat collars, auto-drafting gates and NLIS eartags all linked to the computer. Feed rations are individualised depending on the age of a cow and her lactation cycle.
Dry laneways and paddock placement means less time pushing up cows in the morning.
"It was about 45 minutes now it's more like 25m," Mr Connell said. "It's all about cow flow."
