Buybacks putting the squeeze on southern dairies

Already feeling the pinch of labour costs, energy prices doubling in the last couple of years, and increasing production costs, dairy farmers in the southern basin can ill afford another increase in costs.
And that's just what Murray-Darling Basin Plan buybacks are going to do to the temporary water market, according to Blighty dairy farmer Malcolm Holm.
The first of three Commonwealth water buyback tenders planned in 2024-25 began on July 15, with the water market already showing inflated prices from last year's tender process.
Mr Holm's enterprise Holm Trading is a 600-head Holstein dairy operation just west of Finley near the state border with Victoria, producing between five and a half to six million litres of milk per year.
Mr Holm, who is also the water spokesperson for the National Farmers Federation, said the region is already operating with 30 per cent less water than it had 15 years ago and is fearful of what is to come with the new round of buybacks.
"Our business and most dairy businesses are very heavily reliant on the temporary water market," he said.
"Around 55pc of dairies in the region are reliant upon it.
"So even though we may not choose to sell any water, as soon as someone else does sell to the Government, there is less water available in the temporary water pool.
"That will impact all irrigation industries, but particularly the dairy industry."
That lack of supply also increases water prices with more people chasing it and Mr Holm said it will certainly force the hand of a number of dairy farmers.
"I think it's more around confidence because we are now operating in an environment where the Federal Government in particular doesn't see producing food as important," he said.
"And so some dairy farmers will ask themselves what's the point of doing all this when we've got a Government that is anti-agriculture.
"When you look at their failed biosecurity tax, what they're doing with live sheep export, the industrial relation laws, the biodiversity act, I mean, there's a whole range of things that is really quite anti-regional community, anti-agriculture and that affects peoples thinking as well."
Mr Holm said that with the amount of water about, dairies may not get hit too hard this year in the water market but is not so sure for the future.
"Because we're going to have full allocations this coming irrigation season, I suspect the temporary water price will be quite reasonable," he said.
"But you've got this uncertainty about the future.
"It's not just about the 450 gigalitres, there's about 700GL that the Government is saying needs to be recovered with shortfalls in the sustainable diversion limit Adjustment mechanism.
"Then the First Nations water is on top of that."
The Government is overlooking the effect any dairy closures will have, according to Mr Holm, not only on milk production but also on communities as well.
"The thing about the dairy industry and intensive irrigation is that we employ a lot of people both on-farm, and indirectly off-farm, for the town," he said.
"We employ 10 full-time and part-time people on our farm, but you could run half as many people if you're semi-dry land cropping.
"So the community benefits that we provide are enormous, not only our farm, but the dairy industry.
"And if you took the dairy industry away from the Blighty and Mayrung areas, I suspect those two small schools would just about shut down because the number of kids who are on a dairy farm, not only owners, but workers, is pretty incredible."
Mr Holm said the Government doesn't really want to discuss the effects on communities.
"They're not really wanting to talk to us about it. We get talked at, so it's very much about what they want to talk about," he said.
"We're willing to help provide solutions and weave our way through some of this stuff.
"I can only assume despite our understanding the land and understanding the environment we work in, I suspect they feel they've got a much better understanding from their bubble in Canberra that they know it all and they know best.
"We've been pretty much ignored by the Government and the Department of Agriculture.
"I think the MDBA is starting to get a much better understanding of what's happening in the regions, and they're early insights paper is indicating that.
"But if you look at the Government itself it's very much we're talked down to on this is, like we're naughty little kids."
