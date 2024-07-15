Farmer of the Year appointed to Local Land Services top job

A greater focus on how land is managed will be high on the list of priorities for the new Local Land Services (LLS) board chair.
Eugowra Beef producer Tess Herbert, a former Central Tablelands LLS board member, has been appointed as the new LLS board chair bringing with her more than than 30 years of experience in the red meat industry as well as agriculture policy, research and development.
"I look forward to leading the strategic direction and supporting the governance of the organisation so it can continue to make valuable, on-the-ground connections with landholders, especially as we move towards a greater focus on how we manage land," Mrs Herbert said,
"LLS plays an important role in regional and rural NSW, and through my position in governance, I want to highlight the real value we can offer to rate payers and land managers right across the state.
"It's exciting to be appointed the state board chair because I recognise the importance of the organisation, and how the board supports the success of LLS."
Mrs Herbert and her husband Andrew have a mixed farming operation with a medium-sized feedlot for about 6000 head of cattle as well as running 2000 sheep and some cropping.
The sixth-generation farming family recently won the 2023 Australian Farmer of the Year award.
Mrs Herbert has a Masters in Agribusiness from the University of Melbourne (2020) and has extensive committee experience, including her current work as the Grains Industry Sustainability Framework Governance Council independent chair.
Recently she has supported the strategic planning of national and local strategies, such as the Meat Industry Strategic Plan, the Australian Lot Feeders Association Strategic Plan, the Animal Health Australian Strategic Plan and the Central Tablelands Local Land Services Strategic Plan.
She also is a member of the Australian Lot Feeders Association, Cattle Australia, NSW Farmers Association, Grain Growers, as well as a graduate and member of Australian Institute of Company Directors and a graduate and fellow of the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said Mrs Herbert brought a wealth of experience to the role working with state and federal governments, agriculture industry groups, red meat producers, retailers, customers and non-government organisations.
"I congratulate Mrs Herbert on the new role and look forward to working alongside her as she ensures the continued success of LLS and its role in supporting our landholders to protect, support and develop our regions," Ms Moriarty said.
She thanked interim chair Bob Smith for his work and leadership during the recruitment process.
