Santas in July promotion returns to the Norman Hotel in Brisbane

For the fourth year in a row, S. Kidman and Co will provide quality Santa Gertrudis beef to the Norman Hotel in Brisbane as part of the popular Santas In July promotion.
Norman Hotel executive chef, Frank Correnti, said this year there would be a slight twist.
"We are excited to be running the Santas in July promotion once again, and the format is similar to last year highlighting the four main cuts - Eye Fillet, Striploin, Cube Roll and Rump," Mr Correnti said.
"However, it will be slightly different in terms of the offering, as these dishes will be available everyday, as opposed to last year when the cut changed weekly," he said.
"We are pleased to say that S. Kidman are once again involved in this promotion."
Santa Gertrudis Breeders' Association of Australia (SGBAA) board of directors member, Neil Watson, said it was a great promotion for the breed, which they hoped to expand upon in the future.
"Every member of our board of directors went to the Norman one night last year, unannounced, during the promotion, and we were very impressed with what was on our plates," Mr Watson said.
"We all ordered different Santa Gertrudis cuts, and couldn't fault it. Upon speaking with the staff, they told us that their patronage went up markedly during the month.
"We are hopeful that the success of Santas in July will prompt other restaurants to do similiar type promotions going forward."
Mr Watson said the new SGBAA general manager, Brad Cooper, would be starting in his new role on Monday, July 22.
"Brad will be a great asset for our organisation, and we are very much looking forward to having him on board," he said.
Below is a sample of the menu which will be running at the Norman Hotel throughout this month.
Entrees:
Eye fillet - steak tartare with crisp baguette; Striploin - gravlax of striploin on salt and pepper potato scallops; and Rump - chargrilled rump skewer with chimichurri.
Mains:
S.Kidman OP Rib, average 1.2 kilograms (to share), served with choice of two Norman's traditional sides and sauces.
