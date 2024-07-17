The Land
Home/Markets

Cows with calves will provide a payoff with wet spring forecast

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 18 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Leslie, The Ranges, Bendemeer, sold four- and five-year-old Te Mania-blood cows with calves for $1840 a head while his PTIC heifers made $1520 at Tamworth sale sale last Friday. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.
Doug Leslie, The Ranges, Bendemeer, sold four- and five-year-old Te Mania-blood cows with calves for $1840 a head while his PTIC heifers made $1520 at Tamworth sale sale last Friday. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.

Opportunities abound in the cow with calf space according to agents right across NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.