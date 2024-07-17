Cows with calves will provide a payoff with wet spring forecast

Opportunities abound in the cow with calf space according to agents right across NSW.
Purtle Plevey Agencies principal Patrick Purtle, Manilla, said the jump of about 100 cents a kilogram in the prime cow market, to climb above 300c/kg, was not yet being reflected in the prices for cows with calves.
"There are some big opportunities in that space," he said.
"If they have some credentials, cows with calves will sell well, around $2000, but that's at the top end.
"Lightweight cows with calves are selling around the $1000 to $1400 mark, and opportunities abound."
Mark Garland, AWN Lord, Dubbo, said cows with calves had been the best buying in his region.
"With current prices for prime heavy cows, you can sell one and pick up two (a cow/calf unit) for around the same money," he said.
"They have been the best value buying in the past two to three months and the hardest to shift.
"Producers think they take a fair bit of feed, and in this cold weather, they are holding back.
"Once the weather warms up, they'll be coming to the rail to pick them up."
Wagga Regional Livestock director Isaac Hill said producers recognised the value in cows withcalves, but the lack of feed was anchoring any decisions to buy up.
He said producers wanted to make their purchases, but with no pasture growth, hay was needed to supplement their stock, and it was "hard to buy".
He said the region had caught up in the rainfall stakes but pasture growth was badly needed.
"We will get growth soon, but at the moment, we're in a holding pattern," he said.
"Generally, we get pasture growth in August but mainly in September."
"We had 15 millimetres on Monday night and 18mm last week we just need a break from the cold weather and frosts."
Rodney McDonald, Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland, said cows with calves were still at a price that promised significant returns, even though abattoirs were chasing and willing to pay about 300c/kg for processing cows.
He said that prices for recently weaned stock were good, and if the cows were ready to produce another calf in the next month or so, it presented even better opportunities.
He said weaners from first calf cows sold at Maitland in March for about $1800 made $1100 for the steers and $750 for the heifer portion, indicating the promise cow/calf units still offer in the marketplace.
"It's good to see the market going in the right direction," Mr McDonald said.
He said producers in the Lower Hunter were being hampered by a wet winter.
"We're short of feed," he said. "It sounds crazy, but with the wet, it's tough going. Every footprint in the paddocks is full of water.
"We need two months and the weather to warm up before the store job will kick in."
