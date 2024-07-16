Murray Grey sires sell to committed buyers at Top of the Range sale

The multi-vendor Top of the Range Murray Grey sale at Glen Innes on Friday sold to a top of $15,000 to a dedicated buying public, committed to the breed and what it offers consumers.
The top end of sires and females sold to good bidding, with genetics going to three states.
Reflecting the current market, 23 of 37 bulls sold to average $6500.
The purebred Dehavalyn Trojan, from the Ernst family's stud at Singleton, sold for $15,000 to fellow stud breeders Wayne and Amanda Smith, Glenview Murray Greys at Black Mountain, via Armidale.
Pick of the drop for Dehavalyn the 22 month old Trojan, by Monterey Mascot M249, showed early promise as a calf and won junior interbreed at Maitland before claiming champion at the breed's feature show in Armidale.
The successful season was crowned at Sydney Royal with a reserve junior champion ribbon.
Buyer Mr Smith said his eye first came across Trojan at the Armidale Show when the young sire beat his own entrant for grand champion and he was pleased to introduce the new genetics into his own operation, which started with Murray Greys back in 1970.
"He is a bull with length and depth. He has good feet and legs and a lovely head," said Mr Smith.
Of the breed's attributes he pointed out their versatility in the market, with butchers' vealers in demand along with Jap Ox bullocks and everything in between.
"The cattle just keep producing," Mr Smith, who praised their temperament and ability to lay down condition, said.
Kym Carlton, Iona at Boggabri, sold her artificially inseminated stud-bred Carlinga Talisman for $11,000 to Allan Christie.
"He is my style of bull," she said. "He's got thickness and depth."
The maternal brother of last year's sale-topper Shakespeare, who sold for $17,000, proved himself in the show ring last year, aged 12 months, by winning grand champion Murray Grey at the Brisbane Royal Show.
The sire's father, Carlinga Mordred, topped the stud's record books selling for $20,000 six years ago to a Western Australia stud.
At the time breeders were required to achieve the rigorous JBAS 8 status.
"That requirement to sell into WA, where the biggest studs are located, made everybody in our breed step-up," she said.
Second generation Murray Grey breeder Sue Francis, Dorrigo, sold to $10,500 for Onward Ullyses, also going to repeat commercial client Allan Christie.
By Bottlesford Mocha, the 17-month-old sire has a maternal sister which topped last year's multi-vendor sale at Glen Innes, selling for $13,000.
Ms Francis' heifers topped the female section at $4000 twice, with 12-month-old AI twins by stud favourite Prairie Falls Quebec Smoke Q15, from long-lived and fertile maternal daughters of the Onward Titian line.
The sire has been recognised within the stud for delivering body capacity, spring of rib and squareness of hindquarter in his progeny.
One of these went to breed society president John Conterino and his partner Terry O'Leary at Gadgarra Murray Greys, Yungaburra, east of Atherton, Qld.
Another stud-bred heifer from the Onward Susan dam lineage made $3750 and went to new Victorian stud Warrina, whose young principal Matilda Sullivan paid for the bid using prizemoney she won at a recent heifer show.
Graham and Lachlan Hobbs, Waroona Murray Greys at Molong, were awarded the yardsman's pick of the draft for Waroona Trevor by Golden Quatro Q6, 23 months, which sold for $9000 to a discerning butcher from Lismore, Scott Easterbrook, who breeds Murray Grey calves at McKees Hill.
The bull was his choice not only to its positive growth and carcase attributes but also because of the way it stood.
"The breed suits our market," Mr Easterbrook said. "We find the Murray Grey calves yield well, especially the eye muscle."
Paul and Sandra Francis, Ondiong Murray Greys at Dorrigo, sold their stud-bred Ondiong Jed T13 for $8500 to KC McMillan and partners, Glencoe, to put over Murray Grey females.
Volume buyers were Phil and Sue Harris, Collarenebri, who came home with four bulls.
The sale was hosted by Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes.
