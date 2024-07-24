Grace Pearce inspires the next generation of young aggies to dream big

At just 23 years old, Grace Pearce, Ingleburn, Queens Pinch, has jumped into the deep end of the bovine industry, launching her own business, ACE Genetics.
Growing up on a superfine Merino property, Ms Pearce always knew she wanted a career in agriculture.
However, it wasn't until high school that she cultivated a keen interest in bovine genetics.
After her graduation in 2019, Ms Pearce cut her teeth in the industry under Damien Sotter, Beef Genetics, Bathurst.
"I never really worked with cattle, except for some school events, but I pestered Damien by sending him emails and he was really happy with my enthusiasm," Ms Pearce said.
"I thought I was being annoying, but he saw a really young enthusiastic person who just wanted to step in that career, which was great."
Mr Sotter took Ms Pearce under his wing, showing her the ropes of the industry for two years.
"I started my uni degree, a Bachelor of Animal Science, majoring in livestock science and minoring in livestock production via correspondence with UNE," she said.
"I worked under Damien until he encouraged me to go out on my own.
"At that stage I didn't feel ready, but he said he would support me the whole way."
Founding ACE Genetics in July 2022, Ms Pearce offers artificial insemination, pregnancy testing, freeze branding, semen storage and farm work.
While she services a number of producers in the Mudgee area, her work has taken her across New South Wales to the heart of Queensland.
Two years on, Ms Pearce said taking the leap to open her own business was scary, but ultimately a decision she's proud of.
"Working for Damien, we had all of these amazing contacts and life seemed somewhat easy, but then opening my own business as a 20 year old, just trying to get insurance was extremely hard," she said.
"I stepped straight into AI season, so as soon as I started the business I had a lot of bills to pay off for the gear that I had bought.
"Those first few months were very scary as I was trying to make ends meet, find new clients and get them to trust me."
Inspired by the decade-long work of her mentor, Ms Pearce knows building a business doesn't magically happen overnight.
"It has been very rewarding, especially when I have producers that have never used AI, slowly bring it into their production systems," she said.
"Entrusting me to pick those genetics for their cattle as well as building their own genetics has been special."
Running a commercial Angus herd at home, Ms Pearce said she understands both sides of the game.
"I want to ensure my clients that I'm up to date with industry standards, continuing to do courses, and learning every single day to make sure that I'm at my best for them," she said.
"I even trial some genetics in my own herd to ensure clients know that when I recommend something I think would really work for them, I speak with experience."
While Ms Pearce loves owning her own business, she still faces a number of obstacles.
"The agriculture industry is changing, but still, being a young woman, especially starting your own business, it has been hard to get that trust," she said.
"Still to this day I have people question me when I go to their places, but I've got more confidence now to stand up for myself.
"In the early days, I really struggled with that and would let it eat at me, but now if someone questions me, I'm like, I know what I'm doing, I'm certified and can be trusted.
"My grandfather Peter Rayner [deceased], mum Dianne Rayner Pearce and partner Dan Schneider, have certainly been my biggest drivers and supporters."
Outside of work, Ms Pearce runs a Kelpie stud, ACE Gen Working Dogs, breeding Kelpies to send across the country.
However, she also has an incredible passion for her local community and strives to foster the next generation of young leaders.
Earlier this year, Ms Pearce was named as one of eight Royal Agricultural Society Rural Achiever finalists for her contributions to shaping the future of Australian agriculture.
She was the brainchild behind the first annual Youth Development Workshop in Mudgee, and regularly provides young people with an insight into the reproductive world through numerous career panels.
"It is about opening the eyes of young people to different careers as you can have a stab at anything you want," she said.
"There are so many opportunities in the agriculture industry, and one day I'd hopefully like to employ some young people."
