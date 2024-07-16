Urban Angus attracts new and old clientele to record a satisfying average from 2024 bull sale

Urban Angus at Dungog sold 32 of 33 bulls on Saturday, recording a top price of $24,000 to average $11,343 in what stud principal Matt Urban said was a pleasing result for 2024.
Bidding was consistent throughout the sale with only one offering passed-in. This was sold immediately after the close of sale.
Commercial breeder from Stroud, David McAndrew, placed the winning bid for top-selling bull Urban Iceman T26, wh presented on sale day weighing 915 kilograms at 23 months.
A son of much-touted Texas Iceman, he presented phenotypically sound and delivered estimated breeding values in the top 10 per cent of the breed for eye muscle area at +11. Other figures included +64 for carcase weight, +5 for calving ease daughters and+117 for 600 day weight.
Already chosen for some herd work as a yearling, the sire is described as being of quiet temperament. His brother sold last year for $20,000.
Iceman comes with a great backstory in a marketing sense as he was purchased by Macka's Australian Black Angus Beef in 2021 for a then national record of $225,000.
Meanwhile, the calf's dam, Urban Royal Line J1, can trace her lineage back to Forres blood on both sides, purchased at the Dungog stud's dispersal.
"He is the complete package," said Urban stud principal Matt Urban of the top draft choice. "He's got depth of body well suited to the coast."
Wallanbah Pastoral Co near Gloucester paid $20,000 for Urban Thunder T38 by Heart LD Capitalist P7.
The dam, St Paul's Katie, is a daughter of Ardrossan Equator.
The naturally-mated bull, 900kg at 23 months, presented with positive growth and carcase figures amongst his estimated breeding values, including a top 5pc breed figure of +12.1 for eye muscle area, +85kg carcase weight, top 10pc for milk at +23 and +2.5 for intra muscular fat.
Volume buyers were first-time clients with Ford Cattle Co at Tea Gardens taking home three bulls to average $10,666 and a top of $12,000 for another Capitalist son in Urban Thunder T98.
Figures include + 9.1 EMA and +1.7IMF.
Hampshire Station at Merriwa also bought three sires to average $9333, bidding to a $10,000 top for the heifer bull Urban Prime Minister T20, by Dunoon Prime Minister.
With a 42.5cm scrotal diameter he presented weighing 890kg at 23 months and offered EBVs that included +2.5IMF, and +122kg at 600 days.
Heifers pregnancy tested in calf sold to a top of $3600 a head, with the top pen selling to Copper Mine Farm at Stroud.
Unjoined heifers sold to a top of $1050 with both pens going to Peter Lewis at Dungog.
The sale was hosted on farm at Dungog by Ray White Gloucester.
