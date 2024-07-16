The Land
Urban Angus attracts new and old clientele to record a satisfying average from 2024 bull sale

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 16 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 4:11pm
Urban Iceman T26 and breeder Matt Urban, buyers Kaylene and David McAndrew, Stroud, with auctioneer Paul Dooley and Ray White Gloucester agents Ken Maslen and Ryan Dixon. Photo supplied.
Urban Angus at Dungog sold 32 of 33 bulls on Saturday, recording a top price of $24,000 to average $11,343 in what stud principal Matt Urban said was a pleasing result for 2024.

