UNE's 12-month extension for deep-rooted legume research from NSW to NT

A University of New England (UNE)- led project that equips graziers with the skills needed to increase the adoption of deep-rooted legumes has been extended another 12 months.
The allocation of extra time will give farmers nationwide more opportunities to learn how to become more resilient with predicted climate variability.
The UNE recently held several training days, field days, and workshops to highlight regionally specific legume establishment and management techniques. Following the positive outcomes of previous events over the past two years, these will continue as part of the Overcoming the Knowledge Gaps project.
"Throughout the project, we've been collaborating with over 18 agribusinesses over 22 sites ranging from the Northern Territory to North West NSW," Overcoming the Knowledge Gaps project lead, Associate Professor David McNeill said.
"We've planted more than 7000 hectares incorporating legumes into grass pastures and hosted over 28 field days and training events for producers to attend," he said.
"Feedback from participants has emphasised how valuable this type of engagement is, so we are excited to be able to do more in this space."
The Overcoming the Knowledge Gaps project has been educating producers on how to best implement deep-rooted legumes into their grazing systems due to their environmental and operational benefits, which include increased soil health, boosted animal productivity, reduced reliance on nitrogenous fertiliser and ecosystem resilience during times of drought and flood.
The 12-month extension will build on this work and will lead to more exhaustive findings that can be used by Australian producers well into the future.
"Measuring the success of legume establishment takes time, particularly when navigating the variable Australian climate," A/Prof McNeill said.
"Over the past two years, we have seen dry winters in the south and record-breaking floods in the north. Extending this project will allow the team better to capture the performance of legumes through these challenges as we continue monitoring and collecting data off our planted sites over the next 12 months."
Since the beginning of the year, the team has held several workshops and field days across Queensland, the Northern Territory, and New South Wales to give attendees a first-hand look at adoption techniques and interact with fellow producers about the challenges they've faced and how they've overcome them.
"Some of the key takeaways that producers left with included the importance of getting soil tests, setting goals for success, understanding the importance of planning, and effective establishment techniques," he said.
He said one of the main messages the UNE research team tries to convey through the project is that better capturing the legume performance in your pasture system is a great way to boost animal performance and enhance climate resilience.
However, proper grazing management will be essential for the long-term persistence of legumes in these pastures.
"Have a plan and be ready for the right seasonal conditions. To start your plan, begin with a soil test and speak to your local agronomist."
