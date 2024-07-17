High-performing Raff Angus genetics yield more weight and carcase quality

Andrew Raff of Raff Angus, King Island, Tasmania, said it was a thrill to win the champion individual weight gain steer in the 100-day HGP-free export class in this year's RNA Paddock to Palate Competition. Picture by Clare Adcock

This is branded content for Raff Angus

Confirming their stud's position as a leading supplier of high-performance Angus genetics, the Raff family were thrilled with their debut success in the recent 2024 RNA Paddock to Palate Competition.

Entering the prestigious event for the first time, the King Island-based Angus seedstock and pasture beef fattening operation, Raff Angus, won first place in the 100-day HGP-free export class for the highest individual weight gain, with one of their Angus steers boasting a daily weight gain of 2.79 kilograms.

With 196 exhibits representing all major breeds in this class, the champion Raff Angus steer weighed a hefty 723kg at just 16.5 months of age.

The stud also claimed second place in the class for the best pen of six weight gain achieving an average daily weight gain of 2.47kg.

Competing against 28 other groups, the pen had a group average liveweight of 662kg at 16.5 months of age.

Raff Angus stud principal, Andrew Raff, said although they had historically competed in led steer and carcase show competitions, this was the first time they had entered their genetics into a feedlot competition.

"The RNA Paddock to Palate competition is Australia's most commercially relevant beef supply chain competition, incorporating feedlot weight gain, carcase results and Meat Standards Australia eating quality," he said.

"We have always respected those who present their genetics, particularly seedstock producers, into public competitions where the 'good or bad' results are available for the public to openly scrutinise.

"So to be able to compete against some really progressively minded seedstock and commercial producers, let alone go as well as we did, is a real buzz for us."

The winning Raff Angus steer achieved a daily weight gain of 2.79 kilograms in the competition. Picture supplied

With their base of operations now on King Island, the Raff family currently runs 800 fully performance-recorded and genomically tested stud cows and offer 100-150 bulls to northern clients at their annual bull sale at Drillham in Queensland, which this year is on Friday, August 16.

"Since our move south we have been able to add a new dimension to the performance evaluation of our cattle, actual carcase feedback," Mr Raff said.

"This in our mind is the ultimate in determining the profitability of the genetics we are using and proves that our principles, genetics and breeding herd are very profitable."

Further confirming the commercial quality of its genetics, in late January, Raff Angus sent 110 steers off King Island for processing through the Greenham's Smithton plant in Tasmania, with impressive results.

The steers were the complete draft and represented the bottom 50 per cent of all male calves born from both the spring 2021-drop calving and the autumn 2022-drop calving.

They were 100pc pasture raised and fattened on-farm, and had not received any grain, silage, or hay supplements since weaning.

"Our Raff Angus steers yielded a 40kg heavier carcase when compared nationally to all steers processed and graded through MSA on that day," Mr Raff said.

"With the same ossification score, the steers averaged 348kg carcase weight compared with the national average of 304kg.

"With the grid price of $5.40 a kg it equated to a $216 a head income increase, adding an extra $23,760 in value to this consignment."

During the past four years, Mr Raff said their operation has sold 670 prime yearling, milk tooth, grass finished steers and heifers.

"When compared nationally within the Meat and Livestock myMSA dashboard, they have netted $365 a head more value to gross an extra $244,960 during this time," he said.

"This is a direct national comparison without any data manipulation. Over four years our genetics have added nearly a quarter of a million dollars more value."

Continuously striving for genetic improvement in the herd, Raff Angus scan each year's drop of bulls and heifers to further understand their individual carcase merit.

"This year, 35pc of our 16-month-old sale bulls measured eye muscle areas more than 100 square centimetres," he said.

Raff Angus will offer 100 bulls at their annual Boots on the Ground bull sale on Friday, August 16, at Drillham in Queensland. Picture supplied

"These were combined with big weights, enough rib and rump fat, with intramuscular fat percentages averaging more than 6pc and topping at 7.2pc."

Given this year's sale bulls are brothers to the winning steers in the RNA Paddock to Palate Competition, Mr Raff said commercial clients can be assured of reaping the benefits of the stud's proven growth and carcase weight results.

The family is busy preparing for their annual Boots on the Ground bull sale on Friday, August 16, at Drillham in Queensland, with 100 bulls on offer.

Leading the stud sale will be several sires who have been used in the Raff Angus herd, across both cows and heifers, including Raff Thumper T285, a Raff Empire E269 grandson.

Following on are 45 spring-born 22-month-old bulls, featuring many sons of the stud's new high performance AI sire E G Eyes Onyou.

Within the 50 autumn-born 18-month-old bulls there is a diverse genetic mix, including the first sons of high performance AI sire Ellingson Three Rivers.

"We strongly encourage everyone to come along and personally inspect our draft of bulls," Mr Raff said.