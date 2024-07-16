Rule change could put more pressure on southern irrigators

Southern irrigators already under pressure from this week's new round of Murray-Darling Basin Plan water buyback tenders are facing another threat to reliable water take after the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder (CEWH) has called for a change to the rules.
Commonwealth environmental water from the northern basin which flows into Menindee Lakes currently gets re-regulated, no longer classed as water for the environment, and gets shared between and shared between NSW and Victoria Murray water users.
Since 2020, approximately 90 gigalitres of Commonwealth environmental water has been protected to Menindee Lakes and then re-regulated.
The CEWH is proposing this water remains protected and is shepherded through Menindee Lakes to the South Australian border. As the rules stand, this is in breach of the Murray Darling Basin agreement.
In a statement, CEWH's Dr Simon Banks said "southern basin users have benefited since 2020 when in fact water recovered in the northern basin should be used to protect and restore the environment as was always intended".
"We have seen significant gains in the protection of our held environmental water, but this longstanding rule at Menindee is getting in the way of a truly connected Murray-Darling Basin and it needs to go," Dr Banks said.
"Protecting our held environmental water through the Menindee Lakes can improve conditions in the Lower Darling-Baaka valley and right through to the lower Murray."
Southern Riverina Irrigators (SRI) said while everyone supports the idea of a connected Darling-Baaka for environmental purposes, it will come at a cost and again southern basin irrigators will pay the price.
"You can hardly say irrigators have benefitted from this recovery when it's simply the rules upon which the Basin Plan was modelled and drawn up," SRI CEO Sophie Baldwin said.
"It is incredible how the department want to cherry pick things to suit themselves, but cant find a solution for everyone and the greater good."
Ms Baldwin said that changing the Menindee Lakes rule, without a quid pro quo will have dire impacts on the productive pool.
"You have to wonder if this Government even supports feeding our nation in the future," she said.
"It certainly doesn't value any economic contribution or the fact that irrigation underpins the health and wealth of our rural communities."
Ms Baldwin said if the government is serious about supporting the regions ability to farm and produce food, it must look at alternatives.
"The last three decades of water management and policy have completely changed the way the system is run - a solution is to return the 696GL loss and dilution flows to Victoria and NSW Murray in exchange for the 1721GL out of long-term average annual inflows into Menindee Lakes," she said.
"This decouples southern basin irrigators from the Darling and allows CEWH and the MDBA to run whatever programs they like out of Menindee."
She said it is important we at least get in the room to have a conversation because you cannot keep ripping water away from the productive pool.
"The Australian rice industry is hanging on by a thread, along with the dairy industry and any further loss of water increases the cost for those who choose to stay.
"This turns irrigators into stressed sellers, not voluntary sellers as we are led to believe by government spin."
There is no question that irrigation plays a vital role in the health of basin communities and Ms Baldwin said losing the ability to "produce clean green staple foods will impact investment, industry, manufacturing and employment".
"Cost of living pressures will continue and we will rely increasingly on imports which also present a biosecurity risk," she said.
"Of course we need to have a healthy and sustainable river system but we also need to have a balanced approach supporting future food production/
"There has certainly been no acknowledgement that irrigation is dual purpose water and supports biodiversity on-farm and throughout the extensive delivery system."
