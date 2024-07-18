Bridging the digital divide between city and country a must

The digital divide is not only real, it's a reality of rural life.
If you live close to town you might get a signal, but some rural towns still have a data speed less than 10 per cent of that seen in the cities. Head out of town and you're even worse off, with mobile coverage not up to scratch for many.
Farmers frequently work alone in the paddock to feed and clothe the nation, and if they find themselves in trouble, quick access to help is often dependent on reliable mobile phone service.
In the bush, our families and friends are forced to travel a long way from help, with insecure mobile coverage.
Mobile data is another necessity, but demand for data has skyrocketed, placing significant strain on our already stretched telecommunications networks.
Whether it's paying bills and conducting business or just taking a breather to call a friend or family member, there are countless things our city cousins can do that we simply don't always have the connectivity for.
Access to reliable voice and data connectivity opens doors to education, healthcare and business, breaking down the barriers and tyranny of distance that separates them from these essential services.
We need confidence that when the 3G network is switched off, 4G will be a better option and available for all with equivalent coverage.
Tools critical to the day-to-day function of farming businesses require urgent upgrades to ensure they will continue to work, but there will still be paddocks where a vital Triple 0 call could be impossible.
This is why NSW Farmers is continuing to advocate for improved regional telecommunications.
We need people to have their say on the key issues as the Australian government undertakes its next review into regional telecommunications, and we're asking members to complete a short survey on their experiences via our Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.