The Land
Home/Politics

Call to bring back grassroots Queensland Nats for the 2024 state election

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 17 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Social media campaign launched to bring back the grassroots Nats in Queensland

A social media campaign has begun in Queensland this week to bring back the Queensland Nats. On Sunday, a post on a Facebook page asked, "Would you like to see the Queensland Nationals split from the LNP?"

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.