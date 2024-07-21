Gender is no barrier for Amy Manwaring when it comes to sports

For most 12-year-old girls weekends are full of netball or soccer games, shopping or a session at the movies, however things look a little different for Amy Manwaring.
The Jugiong local has a very different looking schedule, with polocrosse, stockmans challenges and now bull riding filling in spots on the calendar.
At the age of four Amy found her love for horses helping Billy Fitzgerald and Ali Delaney, just around the corner from her home and it has grown ever since.
After travelling to polocrosse carnivals with the couple, Miss Manwaring grew from being led behind Ali on a horse, to representing the South West Slopes zone at the NSW Zones carnival last year, along with playing in the NSW Sub junior squad at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"My favourite position would probably be a two in polocrosse," Amy said.
"When I played subbies it would have been a one, but now I've gone up into a grade and it's gotten more competitive I've been liking the two position more."
After competing throughout the state for seven years for polocrosse, last year Miss Manwaring added stockmans challenges to her growing list of activities.
Her first one was the Battle on the Bidgee, held at Gundagai last year when placing 10th out of 38 competitors within the stripling -junior- age group.
Amy's success in the stockman's challanges continued on her trusty gelding The Ranch Chico, when she placed second at the Rosewood Stockmans Challenge and followed it up with a fourth at Corryong's The Man From Snowy River.
Miss Manwaring along with Chico and her mare The Ranch Magic, have also branched out into the campdrafting scene, travelling to Condobolin and receiving first and second place, while then receiving the same result at her hometown draft at Jugiong.
When it comes to practising for each event Amy said she'd try to ride the horses everyday, whether it be throwing the polocrosse ball around or practising on the obstacles set up throughout her paddock for the next challenge.
However the horses aren't the only animal Amy competed on with recently taking up riding steers and mini bulls throughout the rodeo circuit.
"Last year when I was at Battle on the Bidgee, dad joked about entering me in the steer ride," she said.
"Then I decided I wanted to do it and then ever since I haven't stopped.
"In Cootamundra we practice almost every week."
Coonamble, Oberon, Nyngan and Camden are just a few of the many places Amy and her parents, Michael and Nicole have travelled for the steer and mini bull riding.
"There's more rodeos then polocrosses these days," Michael said.
"What I see at the rodeos behind the schutes and in the events, all the parents get behind the kids, everybody supports everybody.
"When your having you go at doing whatever it is, everyone's cheering for you," Amy said.
"When you come back they congratulate you or if you did something wrong they'll help you on how to do it better."
When it comes to her future in the bull riding, Amy said during practices she'll try and ride the tougher stock to then set her self up for whatever is thrown at her in the arena.
Michael said seeing his daughter carry out the events well and enjoy them keeps the family backing her in her ventures.
"It keep you busy, that's one thing," he said.
"The stuff that she does and does well at it is the reason we do so much travelling.
"Because she tries hard at what she does."
Amy plans to work on moving up through the ranks with the polocrosses and other horse events on the calendar, including participating in the King of the Ranges, Murrurundi in September, as well as Battle on the Bidgee again, just to name a few.
"I just want to be the best that I can," Amy said.
"Even if something doesn't go the way I wanted to, I just go back at it again harder the next time."
