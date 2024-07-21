The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Gender is no barrier for Amy Manwaring when it comes to sports

Helen De Costa
By Helen de Costa
July 21 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Manwaring, 12, Jugiong, with her main horse The Ranch Chico, take on multiple sporting events. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Amy Manwaring, 12, Jugiong, with her main horse The Ranch Chico, take on multiple sporting events. Photo by Helen De Costa.

For most 12-year-old girls weekends are full of netball or soccer games, shopping or a session at the movies, however things look a little different for Amy Manwaring.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen De Costa

Helen De Costa

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.