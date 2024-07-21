Goat sustainability questioned but steady future ahead

Throughout the western division of NSW goats have become a major part of producer's management systems.
However, producers were left wondering if it was worth pursuing them in their programs with the volatility of the market.
Situated west of Condobolin, Dean Hague, Tara Station, said the family operation has incorporated 1200 what once was feral pests into their weed management program within the 39,659 hectare property.
"With the way the price jumped, over the last six years we've probably done 200 kilometres of ringlock fencing," he said.
"We use that as a way to run the goats, but we use them as a tool for the woody-weed regrowth.
"We've kept a nanny flock to keep control of the weed and keep moving them around, but as it got dry and you wanted to off load you were flat to get a kill space and they were worth nothing as well.
"The rates don't have to be top dollar all the time, but to go from $10 to $1.80 was a bit drop.
"It actually didn't cover the cost of getting them to the market.
Mr Hague said the family were contemplating reducing the goat population due to the costs associated with them and expanding their 3000 head Dorper flock for the weed control, yet the Dorper's wouldn't control the weed as effectively.
"The theory of flogging a paddock with goats to control the woody weedy doesn't really work," he said.
"Because they need the good grass to help their gut eat the rough feed.
"Then if you have too big of an area, you don't get the result, so you want a big mob of goats in a little area, but get them in there hard and fast, don't flog the area out."
The family generally work off mustering and selling the goats once a year, allowing the kids to reach a minimum saleable weight of 10 kilograms.
"I think by the time we truck the goats it's $7 plus a few other costs it's $15 to get them anywhere," he said.
"So that's $2/kg just to get them there, so the rates really got to be $4.50 to $5 really to make it worth while.
In the future Mr Hague said if there was a balance in the market, the operation would then continue to invest in fencing and split up the billies from the nannies to allow both to reach a required weight quicker.
Whereas now there could be some nannies going on the truck as the goats are out breeding themselves.
Phillip Lynn, managing director of Ausgoat, Glenn Innes, said when the goat market was at record prices the United States was consuming 70 per cent of Australia's goat meat, but stopped when the country went into financial hardship.
"What has happened, it has probably done us a backhand favour because we've gotten into some more markets now," he said.
"South Korea is taking more, Japan is taking a little bit and China of course, so we're not so reliant on the American market.
"The price is starting to come up now, it's $3.50 in some places.
"It won't reach the highs of what it was, but if it can get up to the $5 to $6 mark it will be a good enterprise."
Mr Lynn said there were some more abattoirs starting to process more goat meat, but what producers should be careful of was not having too lighter goats, with nannies being the main contributor.
This is as the nannies are so fertile and commonly pregnant, which doesn't allow the female to the gain weight to be able to process.
"An old Merino ewe you can get up to 16 kilograms, but it's hard to get an old nanny up to 10kg dressed," he said.
"The processors have put their minimum weights up in the grids from eight to 10kg and that's become a real issue.
"There's a huge difference between a 8kg goat and a 10kg goat, so there's a lot of nannies that you can't process at the moment."
He said for his company's domestic market the ideal carcase weight would be 10 to 20kg for an average of 15kg, with the export market wanting around a 20kg carcase, if not heavier.
Mr Lynn said when the market took a downward turn a lot of producers didn't see the value in mustering the goats, which had a flow on effect of of a high supply of goat resulting in some abattoirs being booked out for a month in advance.
He said although Dorpers could be a better return price-wise for producers the maintenance for them is a lot greater.
"The goat job is so simple, you just put a dog around them and just draft off the light ones," he said.
"Whereas the sheep is more complex."
"In a drought the goats seem to be more resistant."
