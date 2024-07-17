Route to Royal: Dubbo young gun named overall Trangie champion junior judge

Despite a cold snap hitting the Central West, more than 50 keen young aggies threw their hat in the ring at the Trangie Junior Judging day on Monday, July 15.
Competitors from Gilgandra, Condobolin, Coonabarabran, Bathurst, Dubbo and the local area travelled near and far to attend the annual event, held at the NSW Department of Primary Industries Trangie Agricultural Research Centre.
Young judges, aged six to 20-years-old, assessed beef cattle, meat and Merino sheep as well as cotton, fleece and grain.
Competitors also participated in a public speaking workshop, led by Meg Dunford, NSW DPI school unit, to improve their confidence in the oral component.
Overall Champion Sienna Pearce, Breakaway, Dubbo, took home the top spot in the cattle, Merino, grains, fleece and cotton section as well as second place in the meat sheep.
First competing at Trangie aged six, Ms Pearce, now 18-years-old, is no stranger to the microphone.
"It was a very big shock when my name kept getting called out for a blue ribbon," she said.
"I went to Trangie with an open mind. It was more about trying to get my voice out there, improve my public speaking skills, increase my confidence, knowledge and depth of understanding.
"While I did well in the award section, a lot of breeders and people who volunteered their time noticed me as an individual so to me, that was important."
Earlier this year Ms Pearce competed in the Sydney Royal meat breed sheep junior judging finals and said she hopes to return in 2025.
"I had my first experience at royal this year and I really enjoyed it, so next year I hope to qualify for more zone finals in my area to take the leap of faith and qualify for more sections," she said.
Currently undertaking a gap year, Ms Pearce plans to study animal science at Charles Sturt in Wagga Wagga next year.
The inaugural Trangie Junior Judging Day was held in 1940 with Jack Quigley, Trangie, taking out the Merino sheep section.
Results:
The event was sponsored by NSW Farmers with support from Egelabra Merino Stud, Double C Australian White, NSW DPI, Graincorp, Cotton Australia and Quality Wool.
