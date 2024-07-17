Basin buybacks: Giving with one hand, taking with the other

The federal government opened its cheque book this week to purchase 70 gigalitres of southern basin entitlements from mainly private diverters.
The Murray-Darling Basin is a fragile freshwater ecosystem and buybacks are obviously designed to prioritise the river's health. But water is also a life source for farming communities dotted through the catchments.
The impacts of the tender process have the potential to be acute for locals, particularly in areas red-flagged as vulnerable to water loss, as well as townships still picking up the pieces from previous open tender processes.
Basin mayors are scratching their heads that the government can announce a $300 million support package in recognition of the damage that the coming buybacks will cause, while also saying it has no idea how much water will be removed from each nominated catchment and where that damage is most likely to occur.
They have called on the government to park its "bloody minded" plan to rip out 450GL by 2027 and place buffer zones between buyback rounds to allow for real-time collateral damage assessments.
This would mean the government would miss its deadline target, but it would also introduce a level of immediate accountability for the architects of the system while they are potentially still in their current positions.
The issue, however, has always been water politics and there is little room for debate with buybacks that start at the end of a process that aims to deliver political imperatives lurking behind environmental concerns.
A senior water broker said struggling winegrape growers would be at the front of the queue to sell entitlements.
A wine industry leader recently said the transactional nature of buybacks masked the immense inner turmoil for sometimes generational growers who believed that giving up their water rights was akin to forfeiting their rights to a place in the community.
An incongruous aspect of the buybacks is why authorities and governments have, among other things, allowed a proliferation of permanent plantings through the basin while revamping the Basin Plan with buybacks as its centrepiece.
The future water needs of freshly-planted commodities like almonds and citrus, not to mention a now well-established cotton industry along the Murrumbidgee, will take a big chunk of supply.
Some may well begin to wonder why we bothered with the buybacks at all.
