NSW Government biodiversity strategy misses the mark

The NSW Government today released its response to the The Henry Review final report, the statutory review of the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 and the native vegetation provisions of the Local Land Services Act 2013 with farmers calling for a balanced approach which does not affect food and fibre production while the NSW Greens believe the strategy is long overdue and doesn't do enough.
The Labor Government said the plan will deliver on three key election commitments - to reform the biodiversity offsets scheme, to end excess land clearing and strengthen environmental protections.
The Government said the response recognises a change in approach is needed to set nature on a path to recovery, acknowledges the intrinsic relationship between biodiversity and Aboriginal culture and recognises the social, economic and environmental benefits that flow from caring for country as well as the broader interests' Aboriginal people have in biodiversity and land management issues, sets out short, medium and long-term priority actions to improve biodiversity protections and land management practices, and sets the direction to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and support environmental repair and regeneration.
It also said the response will introduce a NSW Nature Strategy to guide actions to protect, restore and enhance ecosystems and landscapes, recognises the strong connection farmers and landholders have with their land and the key role they play in managing and enhancing native vegetation and natural assets, and outlines NSW Government support for landholders to access emerging natural capital markets, incentivising them to undertake sustainable farming practices while protecting and restoring their environmental assets.
Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe said biodiversity in NSW is "in crisis".
"The independent review of the Biodiversity Conservation Act showed we need to take a number of reform measures, not just to protect the biodiversity we have now, but to build on this baseline and do better," Ms Sharpe said.
"It's clear we need new approaches, and that additional effort must be directed into proactive landscape-scale biodiversity protection, restoration, and management.
"We must go beyond the aim of halting loss to one of achieving overall ecosystem gains.
"The response sets out our immediate priorities and directions, but this is the start of concerted action, reform, investment."
NSW Farmers were fearful last year's Henry Review would lead to environmental policies that would undermine productivity and increase unmanaged and degraded landscapes across the state.
NSW Farmers board member Oscar Pearse said the strategy of "locking up land" and putting restrictions on land management practices was unlikely to provide better biodiversity outcomes.
"We're still looking through all of the detail, but what we can see so far is more Government-mandated land clearing in the regions for non-agricultural developments, while those growing food and managing biodiversity in the landscape face major restrictions," Mr Pearse said.
"Farmers spend their lives in the landscape and love where they live. They work hard to produce healthy plants and healthy animals with world-leading sustainability credentials.
"The drastic changes proposed for limiting the use of the Land Management Code will drive farmers away from cooperation with conservation and natural capital markets while they try to survive on their land, which is precisely the wrong signal to send."
Mr Pearse said this issue would likely get a lot of attention at next week's NSW Farmers annual conference, where Ms Sharpe was set to speak.
"The power of our organisation is at our grassroots level and we're going to have hundreds of those members in Sydney next week, it is our members who will inform our formal response," Mr Pearse said.
"Recognising the strong connection farmers and landholders have with their land and the key role they play in managing and enhancing native vegetation and natural assets is critical."
Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, said the Government is committed to improving the management of native vegetation on private rural land.
"The Government is supporting landholders to improve environmental outcomes and access emerging natural capital markets," she said.
"While the statutory LLS review found the objectives of the native vegetation provisions are valid, it also showed us there are actions we can take to improve native vegetation management on private land.
"To support further improvements to native vegetation management on private land, there will be an independent review by the Natural Resources Commission commencing in 2025, to provide Government with advice and options to further protect and restore biodiversity in regional landscapes and enhance value and support for landholders.
"Importantly, we will be working with farmers to deliver the actions outlined in this response to ensure we better protect native vegetation and promote sustainable agricultural production."
NSW Greens spokesperson for the environment Sue Higginson said the response has taken too long for very little return.
"It's unbelievable we have waited so long for a response that essentially amounts to a promise to fix the dreadfully broken offsets system many months from now," Ms Higginson said.
"The response acknowledges the depth and breadth of the extinction and biodiversity loss crisis in NSW, then assumes nature can wait for the development of more plans and strategies, but it can't.
"A crisis requires an emergency response. It requires getting in an ambulance and driving a steady clear route as fast as you reasonably can to the recovery destination and the repair work starts immediately."
Ms Higginson said the Government response had not addressed the issues in the Henry Review.
"The Government has not responded to the clarion call of the Ken Henry review. While the response commits to roll back some of the worst aspects of the war on nature waged by the Liberal National Coalition in 2015, it will not do what is required to reverse the biodiversity loss trajectory across every bio-region of NSW," she said.
"The only way that will happen is if the Government does what Henry recommended. Namely, that strong biodiversity conservation and repair laws and policies take primacy over planning, development and land use laws and policies."
