NSW Government biodiversity strategy misses the mark

The Government said the response recognises a change in approach is needed to set nature on a path to recovery, acknowledges the intrinsic relationship between biodiversity and Aboriginal culture and recognises the social, economic and environmental benefits that flow from caring for country as well as the broader interests' Aboriginal people have in biodiversity and land management issues, sets out short, medium and long-term priority actions to improve biodiversity protections and land management practices, and sets the direction to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and support environmental repair and regeneration.