Big week for equity markets across the board

Equity markets across the board rallied last week with small cap stocks significantly outperforming mega caps.
The Russell 2000 index, which makes up the smallest 2000 stocks on the Russell Index, closed on Friday up six per cent over the week.
The Russell 2000 is now at the highest it's been since January 2022, and the difference in weekly performance between the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq was the largest in five years.
In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 1.48pc last week and London's FTSE100 finished the week up 0.60pc. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 0.68pc and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index saw strong weekly returns, up 2.77pc over the week. While equity markets rallied, news coverage was dominated by the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
Interestingly, following the event, betting markets increased their chances of a Republican and Trump victory come November.
As the probability of a Trump presidency increases, markets reacted with a steepening of the yield curve and a modestly higher US dollar.
Sectors which would benefit from deregulation such as energy companies and financials also outperformed the market in the first day of trading following the assassination attempt. June US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) came out slightly hotter than expected at 0.4pc month-on-month against 0.2pc consensus expectation.
Looking deeper into the data headline PPI was 0.2pc month-on-month against 0.1pc expected. The pickup in Core PPI was driven by a jump in retail and wholesale margins which are expected to dissipate. While the data was slightly above expectations it was not enough to dampen rate cut expectations with 63.4bps of cuts now priced in which is up from 61.2bps the day prior.
US money markets have now also priced in a September rate cut with 100pc confidence and a small per cent change of a July move.
