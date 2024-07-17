The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Big week for equity markets across the board

By Christopher Hindmarsh
Updated July 18 2024 - 12:43pm, first published July 17 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Russell 2000 index closed on Friday up six per cent over the week. Picture via Shutterstock
The Russell 2000 index closed on Friday up six per cent over the week. Picture via Shutterstock

Equity markets across the board rallied last week with small cap stocks significantly outperforming mega caps.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.