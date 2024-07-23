Can trees planted for profit co-exist with koalas?

Landholder incentive to plant new trees and retain old ones may have hit a new low according to an upper Clarence landholder who's timber plan is stuck in a bureaucratic assessment queue.
The trigger that is hindering harvest approval was a registered koala sighting, two kilometres away.
The requirement to cut down trees, whether trimming the densely planted stands of 20 year old white gum, Eucalyptus dunnii, or removing them for chip - and replanting - used to be a straight forward process according to contractors involved but has stalled, awaiting an ecologist's site visit.
The species of trees in question, Dunn's white gum, are not a koala food source.
However, a NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development spokesperson said plantation operations were formally suspended at this property pending a Unique or Special Wildlife (USW) evaluation, including field assessment - as required under existing legislation.
"This is a required process and a determination on whether the operations can continue or need to be modified will be made after the assessment," the spokesperson said.
"Since the Koala was listed as endangered in NSW in 2022 these "USWV"s need to be assessed where koalas are seen or have widespread prevalence in a region."
The Hollis family farm the mixed grazing country on Emu Creek via Tabulam, running Brangus breeders over pasture. The timber side of their business has the opportunity to deliver as much as cattle, with the herbivores being retained amongst trees at certain times, but legislation is slowing progress at the expense of growing a sustainable product while sequestering carbon.
The dunnii trees were planted in existing paddocks with the intention of harvesting biomass to make wood pulp, before an earlier partnership with the state government folded.
Today the plantation is overgrown and, as an asset, stranded.
Selling the end product as chip for export to China will not cover the initial costs of planting and establishment, but to move forward in silvicultural term some of these trees must go.
Mr Hollis admits he was unaware of regulations requiring an ecological assessment, typically a two month process, and both he and his contractor had assumed the process was much more immediate - as has happened in the recent past.
Commercial operators in the district say another harvest operation at nearby Yabbra has also been suspended part-way through with white gum logs abandoned on the forest floor to rot - as this species does - very quickly.
But common sense says white gum is not a food of the koala, nor is spotted gum - another popular plantation species and source of telegraph poles.
Key food species are Tallowwood, river red and grey gum, according to koala consultant and ecologist Dr Steve Phillips, who calls out the bureaucratic bungling, and says there is a place for managed timber plantations in a world that protects koalas. He does not, however, endorse further logging in state forests arguing that the rotation of harvested sawlogs was based on economics, not ecology.
The koala debate is at the heart of a push to prevent tree felling in NSW, with an announcement imminent on the Great Koala National Park west of Coffs Harbour, which supplies the bulk of high value blackbutt sawlogs to market. Blackbutt is not a koala food source, by the way, but Tallowwood which grows in the same environment is a favourite.
To boost private forestry operations the federal government is offering $2500/ha dollar for dollar subsidy to replant timber.
"But it's not very attractive when they seemingly change all the rules," Mr Hollis says.
The NSW DPI, meanwhile, has stated: "The USW provisions have been in place since the Act commenced more than 20 years ago, however, they have only applied to the koala since it was listed as endangered in NSW in 2022.
"While historically the emergence of unique or special wildlife values in plantations has been infrequent, the uplisting of the koala to endangered substantially increased the likelihood of plantation operations impacting on USWV, particularly in native species plantations in coastal regions."
Mr Hollis, meanwhile, has been notified that an assessment will take place on property at the end of next month. The harvester has floated away his feller-buncher and can't say when he will return, delaying progress in plantation management.
Currently the white gum trees are over-grown. While they were planted correctly at 1100 stems to the hectare, to encourage trunks to grow tall and straight, the thinning process was never carried out under the rules of silviculture because with the loss of third-party investors went the management.
Meanwhile, the nation's timber supply is no longer able to support demand and there is increasing desire to use farmland to grow plantation trees. The federal government has offered grants to establish timber plantations on private property.
Pine is keenly sourced among builders and seems a logical choice as a species to plant on-farm, but durable native hardwood plays a valuable role in everything from flooring to the making of green steel. Coppiced stands of regrowth - dunnii loves to sprout anew - can be made into synthetic fuels.
On the North Coast there are 50 hardwood processors producing poles, plywood, sawn timber and pallets.
"The economic food chain is in place," says Andrew Hurford, of the family owned Hurfords Timbers at Kyogle and Lismore.
He argues that further government support is warranted to bring the country into a position of self-supply.
With state forests all but locked-up the onus falls upon private landholders to fill the gap. New Zealand did this successfully with mixed enterprise farms producing softwood for export.
But take-up of federal government grants to establish new plantations on bare paddocks has been slow and Mr Hurford knows of one recent case in north-eastern Victoria where the proposal was knocked back on grounds that native grasses were found to be growing on the land where trees might have been planted.
Carbon payments based on realistic Australian Carbon Credit Unit prices also make a timber plantation attractive, as annual returns of $400/ha are possible over the 25 year life of a project, with trees harvested for timber at the end of their rotation.
Carbon project developer Simon Penfold from Landari, is making timber pay its way on his Northern Australian grazing properties, where stock densities under Mahogany are comparable with those on open grasslands.
More than a century of silvicultural understanding means the carbon offset method approved by the Clean Energy Regulator for growing ACCUs under trees is clear, and soil tests at five year intervals are not required.
"We can predict growth with an error of less than 0.5pc using technology developed by the CSIRO," says Mr Penfold.
