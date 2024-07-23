The Land
Can trees planted for profit co-exist with koalas?

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 23 2024 - 5:45pm
Upper Clarence grazier Ian Hollis amongst plantation-grown Eucalyptus dunnii now stalled from being harvested due to the sighting of a koala, yet the tree species is not a koala food source.
Landholder incentive to plant new trees and retain old ones may have hit a new low according to an upper Clarence landholder who's timber plan is stuck in a bureaucratic assessment queue.

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

