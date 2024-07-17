Cascade's record price for a Poll Hereford bull doubled on former benchmark

An on-property record of $52,000 set in 2022 was more than doubled at the Cascade Poll Hereford and Angus bull sale, Koomoorang, Currabubula, with Cascade Tosca T042 selling for $110,000 on Wednesday.
Overall, the sale averaged $11,257 with a complete clearance of 31 Poll Hereford bulls. In the two-year-old section of the catalogue, the average was $13,407, while the yearling bulls topped at $10,000, averaging $7750.
In the Angus catalogue, 35 of 40 bulls sold to $18,000 for the two-year-old bulls, which averaged $10,640, while a yearling Angus bull topped at $20,000, with an average of $8400.
The top-priced bull was subject to an extended bidding dual between the eventual buyer, Glendan Park, Kyneton, Victoria and another whiteface stud from eastern Victoria.
Nutrien Ag Solutions' Peter Godbolt, Albury bid on behalf of Glendan Park and said it had been inspected at an open day several weeks ago when a decision was made to secure it.
"We admired him for his power and presence, and he had a lot of carcase." Mr Godbolt said. "He has a big, long body with real sire appeal.
"He's got a really balanced set of Breedplan data in carcase and growth figures.
"He's big from hip to pin, a free-moving and outstanding calf," he added.
Mr Godbolt said he'd seen the sire, Injemira Fortune M152 Q034, when it was sold several years ago and admired the calves he was breeding.
Tosca T042 weighed 948 kilograms and was the second-heaviest bull in the catalogue. It was calved on July 14, 202 and had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 129 square centimetres, a ram intramuscular fat (IMF) percentage of 6.5 per cent and a scrotal circumference of 43 cm.
Its estimated breeding values (EBVs) included +5.4 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +52, +83, and +121, respectively, and +82 CW.
Cascade stud manager Jack Smith said that before the sale, there wasn't any indication that T042 was rated so highly.
He said it was the first son of Q034 to be sold at Cascade, and he was overall happy with the sire's progeny.
Oakview Pastoral Company, Scone, bought the second top-priced bull and was a volume buyer at the sale, with nine bulls to $18,000, averaging $11,600.
Oakview's top-priced selection was another Q034 son, Cascade Telfer T046, the heaviest in the catalogue at 972kg.
Its EBVs included +2.8 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +39, +70, and +96, respectively, and +70 CW. Its EMA was 138sq/cm and IMF 6.8pc.
Hornet Bank Pastoral Company, Taroom, Queensland, bought three Poll Hereford bulls, to $12,000, averaging $10,666, while Geoff Hartwig, Calrossie Eidsvold, Qld bought two Poll Herefords to $12,000, averaging $9500.
Mr Hartwig is a repeat buyer at Cascade, but due to tighter financial conditions, he came to the sale working within a budget. He also bought an Angus bull for $10,000.
Another volume buyer of Poll Hereford bulls was the Brook family's Brook Pastoral, Adria Downs, Birdsville, with seven averaging $6000.
The top-priced Angus bull was the February 2023 $20,000 Cascade Stellar U2, sired by USA 18397542 Sitz Stellar 726D, bought by an online Walcha buyer through AuctionsPlus.
Its EBVs included +1.9 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +49, +92, and +121, respectively, and +59 CW. Its EMA was 98sq/cm and IMF 7.6pc.
Kareba Pastoral Company, Cassilis bought two Angus bulls to $16,000, averaging $11,000. Their top-priced choice was Cascade Realist T286, sired by NENN278 Karoo K12 Realist N278.
Bareela Pastoral Co, Barraba, bought five Angus bulls to $12,000 twice, averaging $9200, while Nangarah Trading, Barraba, bought three Angus bulls for $16,000, averaging. $12,000.
Kendore Pastoral Company, Nowendoc, bought two Angus bulls, averaging $8000, while TW Scanlon, Manilla, bought two Angus bulls for $12,000 and $10,000.
The selling agents were Davidson Cameron and Company with Paul Dooley as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
