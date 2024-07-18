Man charged following stock check in the Central West

A man has been charged following a stock check in the state's Central West earlier this month.
Officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT), stopped an Isuzu table top truck carrying a bull on Sydney Road, Mudgee, on Friday, July 5, just after 11am, police said in a statement.
"Police requested the drivers licence and a National Vendor Declaration (NVD) for the bull. The man was unable to provide a NVD and drove off from the location," the statement read.
"Police activated warning devices, however when the man failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.
"It was terminated a short time later when the man came to a stop on Market Street, outside the Police Station.
"The 65-year-old man complied and provided a document showing the owner of the bull and was released to deliver the bull."
The RCPT then commenced inquiries into the incident.
Police attended a property in Mudgee at roughly 7.30pm on Friday, July 12 and issued the man with a future court attendance notice and he was charged with:
The man will appear at Mudgee Local Court on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.
