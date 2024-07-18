The Land
Hats off to the Bush: A celebration of bush ballads and verse in Tamworth

July 18 2024 - 10:30am
Anne Kirkpatrick, the daughter of Slim Dusty and Joy McKean, who has made a name for herself in country music, will appear in Tamworth this weekend at the Hats off to Country concert.
The Tamworth Town Hall will come alive on Saturday with the sounds of traditional Australian country music at the Hats Off To The Bush concert, a celebration dedicated to the enduring legacy of bush ballads and verse.

