Hats off to the Bush: A celebration of bush ballads and verse in Tamworth

The Tamworth Town Hall will come alive on Saturday with the sounds of traditional Australian country music at the Hats Off To The Bush concert, a celebration dedicated to the enduring legacy of bush ballads and verse.
This year's concert will feature an impressive line-up of artists, including Dean Perrett, Jeff Brown, and Glenn Jones. Rod Coe, renowned for his work with Slim Dusty's Travelling Country Band, will serve as the musical director for the backing band.
The evening will also feature performances by Anne Kirkpatrick, Paul Ricketts, Caitlyn Jamieson, Alisha Smith, Lindsay Butler, Shaza Leigh, Gary Fogarty, Steve Newton, and a graduate of the Junior Academy of Country Music.
Acclaimed songwriter and guitarist Peter Simpson and Dianne Lindsay, daughter of the legendary Reg Lindsay, will host the night of exceptional entertainment. In 2023, they were honoured with the Order of Australia medals for their outstanding contributions to the Australian country music industry.
Hats Off To The Bush builds on the success of the annual Back To The Bush Spectacular, held since January 2015 during the Tamworth Country Music Festival at Toyota Park. This new event aims to shine a spotlight on the Bush Ballad and Verse genre, celebrating its unique place in Australia's musical heritage.
"It's great to see that Tamworth Regional Council understands the importance of the bush ballad genre and continues to support this passionate group who are working hard to preserve the musical heritage of this country," Tamworth Country Music Capital News managing editor Cheryl Brown said.
A highlight of the evening will be a presentation to the Bush Balladeer of the Year.
This award will be presented to an artist who has made significant contributions to the genre over the past two years and will be judged by a group of highly regarded bush ballad critics/enthusiasts from the extensive list of bush ballad artists on the scene.
The criteria include:
Tickets are available from www.entertainmentvenues.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.