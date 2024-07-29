The Country Plate: Jenna Croake's sweet tribute to the Rylstone community

For Jenna Croake, Rylsone, food is more than just sustenance, it is the heart of her identity and community, a delight she enjoys sharing with others.
Growing up on a farm near Ilford, Jenna's memories are richly intertwined with food: the aroma of freshly baked scones evokes memories of smoko in the shearing shed and the sweet taste of rocky road recalls a kitchen filled with laughter and joy.
While most people have no idea what career they want to pursue, from the moment Jenna fell in love with cooking, she knew that was her calling.
From selling rocky road shaped Christmas trees at the local farmer's market to owning a bistro at 21, then founding a handmade food label, Jenna has been unafraid to dream big.
"Both of my grandmothers and my mother are really great cooks, so we always had a home cooked meal and fresh cakes," Jenna said.
"My dad was a shearer, so all the workers would come together, my grandmother would cook, and we'd share a meal.
"I think growing up in a family like that you realise that food is such a central part of the home.
"Food has always been a really big part of my life, it holds a special place in my heart."
As a young teenager, Jenna shared her love of cooking at the local farmer's market selling baked goods.
Under the watchful eye of her mother and grandmother, she would cook and package food until the early hours of the morning in preparation for her stall.
In the beginning Jenna wanted to save enough money to buy a KitchenAid mixer, but since then she's achieved so much more.
"I started making a rocky road Christmas tree, and everyone loved them so much that it became a thing people would pre-order, and we'd sell a couple 100 every Christmas," she said.
"My mum told me I needed to put it into bags and sell them all year round, and that's how Rylstone Road was born."
In her early 20s, Jenna ran a local bistro for 12 months before taking the leap and founding her own handmade food label, The Country Plate.
From her famous rocky road to her incredible chutney, Jenna's quality, small-batch, food products have become a sought after experience synonymous with Rylstone.
Currently, the Country Plate offers five unique varieties of Rocky Road, a date and almond chutney as well as a number of other sweet handmade treats.
In fact, Jenna's rocky road and chutney are known as the best in the Central West.
"It seemed so fitting to showcase Rylstone through my favourite product, the rocky road," Jenna said.
"The community here is incredible, I want people to come and discover Rylstone.
"Where-ever we can, we support the locals. Even one of our rocky roads, Harvest Road, features an exclusive blend of calendula and rose petals from Nash Flower Farm's dried edible range."
Most excitingly, Jenna has recently opened a store.
"The wholesale business of the rocky road has outgrown my home kitchen so we were on the hunt for a space to do that and the building we're in came up," she said.
"The back room, we now call our production room, is where we make all of the chocolate goodies, and we've turned the front into our own little store.
"The idea of the store is to showcase not only ourselves but a lot of regional makers in our town. We offer all sorts of food, kitchen and country inspired home and gift-ware."
While Jenna said opening the bricks and mortar side of her business was nerve racking, it has been well supported by the community.
"I was working until midnight while the kids were asleep doing a few hundred packets of rocky road each week. My kitchen table was just full of packaged boxes ready to go out," she said.
"My storage for the chocolate and lollies was overflowing and I needed a bigger space. I questioned whether it was the right thing to do given the current economy, but it has all fallen into place.
"I needed to get the rocky road outside of my house to get that healthy work life balance back."
Jenna has sold her products to people across across New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. Recently, she even sold her rocky road overseas.
"The other day I got an order from an Aussie who lived overseas and she wanted to get the Aussie Road to share with her family as a bit of nostalgia," she said.
"My mum helps me, and we laugh now, because even making the rocky road every week, it still blows my mind how many we're selling, how much people love it, and I'm so grateful for that.
"My business has changed and evolved because of my two children, but I wouldn't be able to do it without the support of my family."
Looking to the future, Jenna hopes to expand her range at The Country Plate.
"In most regional towns, it is the locals and the community that give you your business, its name and reputation. I'm very lucky to have such a supportive community," she said.
"We just want everyone to come to Rylstone. All roads lead to Rylstone."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.