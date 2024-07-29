The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

The Country Plate: Jenna Croake's sweet tribute to the Rylstone community

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated July 29 2024 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From selling rocky road shaped Christmas trees at the local farmer's market to owning a bistro at 21, then founding a handmade food label, Jenna Croake, Rylstone, has been unafraid to dream big. Pictures by Wild and Brave Photography
From selling rocky road shaped Christmas trees at the local farmer's market to owning a bistro at 21, then founding a handmade food label, Jenna Croake, Rylstone, has been unafraid to dream big. Pictures by Wild and Brave Photography

For Jenna Croake, Rylsone, food is more than just sustenance, it is the heart of her identity and community, a delight she enjoys sharing with others.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.