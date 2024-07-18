The wild plant being domesticated for oilseed production in saline environments

A wild plant could be an oilseed crop in the future and allow farmers to produce on land with salinity issues.
University of Newcastle lecturer Dr Vanessa Melino has been developing pure breeding lines of Salicornia, while working at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia and is now bringing her research to Australia.
"Over there [Saudi Arabia] they have enormous pressures on their domestic agricultural production - they import between 70 and 90 per cent of their food," she said.
"They have a bit of wheat farming, they also have pasture crops and they have date palm plantations but what I saw was most farmers abandoning their farms.
"They would have these massive bores that they're pumping from going down to 100 meter depths or more and finding that they're having to dig deeper to get water and the water they're pulling up is very saline and you see this sort of salt crust on the surface of a lot of their farms."
Dr Melino said this got the research team thinking about what plants adapted and could grow in the extreme conditions.
"These farmers have already tried the standard approaches of soil amendments," she said.
"They've already tried growing more salt tolerant crops like barley, for example, but the salinity level is becoming too severe."
Dr Melino said they began to look at Salicornia, a wild plant growing in Saudi Arabia.
Known as Samphire the small succulent shrub like plant is a perennial in Australia, however the overseas varieties are annual species which produce a lot of seed.
Dr Melino said they collected species of Salicornia from arid and semi-arid regions around the world and integrated the germplasm into the breeding program in Saudi Arabia.
"That involved inbreeding these lines, testing them in plots, generally fairly small field plots, because we had so much diversity to work with," she said.
"We started looking at how they grow, what sort of yield they have, and then expanding that into slightly larger plots in subsequent years.
"Now we've got our 20 or so top performing inbred lines that we're working with, which can give us about two tonnes per hectare of seed and that seed is really good. I think it has a great potential as a seed oil and a seed meal."
Dr Melino said the oil could be used for vegetable oil for human consumption and the protein meal as an additive for fish food, which was being tested in Portugal, The Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia.
She said they had turned to Salicornia, because existing domesticated crops were not working for these environments.
"A lot of people have said this is a crazy idea, why domesticate something again?" she said.
"Wheat took 10,000 years to domesticate, maize took 9000 years, canola was only really domesticated in the 1960s."
Dr Melino said they had done their research and interviewed breeders in rice, wheat, alfalfa and other crops, to see if they were using any of the molecular markers for salt tolerance in their breeding programs.
"There were only about three examples of breeding programs that we could find globally that were using any of the research that has been done in the field of salinity tolerance and that's quite shocking to us," she said.
"Maybe these tiny incremental improvements in salinity tolerance aren't enough for what we need right now and what we're seeing on farmer's fields is severe cases of salt affected land and severe cases of brackish groundwater, that are just affecting crop yields.
"We need to start thinking about something different. That is why we're turning to domesticating plants that are already inherently salt tolerant and we're using modern genomic and genetic tools to make sure we can turn that into a food crop as quickly as possible - it won't take 10,000 years."
Relocating to the University of Newcastle earlier this year, Dr Melino is now bringing her research to Australia.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development in Western Australia has salinity field trial sites which Dr Melino will use, as well as sites from farmers who had contacted her.
"Some of these farmers have lost more than 25 per cent of their formerly arable land to primary salinity issues and their bores are now 10 to 12 deci-Siemens per metre, which means that even the most tolerant crops can't grow there anymore," she said.
Dr Melino said there was salinity issues across the Hunter Valley, the Western division and other areas of NSW.
