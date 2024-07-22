A true visionary: Grain and wine industry farewells stalwart Norman Marran

15.01.1935-08.05.2024
While some people spend their whole lives searching for purpose, Norman 'Norm' Colin Marran discovered his calling halfway across the world, inside the heart of Australian agriculture.
A true visionary, consummate strategist and passionate advocate, Norm's remarkable impact on shaping the Australian cotton, grains and wine industry was nothing short of transformative.
Following a long battle with dementia, Norm died on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, aged 89, leaving behind an incredible legacy.
To those close, Norm was whip smart, multi-talented, a master of the wine list and a friend you could count on.
He possessed a profound wealth of knowledge about high finance and had an unparalleled ability to see potential where others saw obstacles.
Norm was always one step ahead. While everyone else played checkers, he played chess.
From the boardroom in Sydney to inside the farm gate, he was highly respected across the agricultural industry for his outstanding business acumen.
Yet, to those close, Norm was a devoted family man and passionate viticulturist.
He loved hosting dinner parities, the challenge of immersing himself into something new, and of course, his beloved working dog Ben.
More often than not, you'd find him sitting in the sun, soaking up it's warmth with a newspaper in hand.
Norm was born on January 1, 1935, in Edinburgh, Mpumalanga, South Africa. As the son of a mining engineer, he spent much of his youth moving across the country.
After the completion of his secondary studies in the early 1950s, Norm served as ships officer with the British India Steam Navigation Company before moving to Canada.
It was in Montreal where he obtained a degree in commerce from McGill University before working in international finance for over a decade.
Norm's career took him across the world, from the West Indies to an accountancy firm in Sydney, Australia.
In fact, it was during his move down under, onboard the P&O SS Iberia, that he met his wife Jenny in 1963.
At the time, Jenny Marran was a British expat happily content on working in Montreal with no plans to leave.
"I was onboard with my girlfriend who was Australian and hadn't been home for five years," she said.
"She put a lot of pressure on me to go with her, she pestered me and said that she'd show me Australia and then we could go onto England and I could show her my home.
"Well it didn't work out that way as I stayed in Australia."
Norm and Jenny's meeting was, 'just by chance', but it's whirlwind romance you'd find on the big screen.
"He saw me getting on board with my girlfriend and thought we were models," Jenny said.
"Norm didn't see us for a little while and presumed that we had gotten off in San Francisco, but it was only later that he came across us again and that was it.
"He followed me around, pestered me, and said something ridiculous like if you play your cards right you'll marry me one day."
Six weeks later, Jenny and Norm married on May 25, 1963.
After being poached from the accountancy firm he moved down under for, Norm entered the Australian agricultural scene in 1969 as a financial officer for Auscott (now Australian Food and Fibre).
Taking to agriculture like a duck to water, five years later in 1972 he was appointed as a director of Auscott before being named as managing director.
Holding the top job until 1984, Norm had a hands-on approach to all facets of the business and was involved in the farming, ginning and marketing of cotton.
Alongside growing 'white gold' during that time, Auscott also operated an independent cereal enterprise in North West NSW.
Given Norm's expertise in this area, he sat in a board position at North West Vegetable Oils (now Cargill Australia) from the mid 1970s to 1984.
In 1985, Norm wore several grain industry hats, among them director of the Bread Research Institute of Australia and board member of the Quality Wheat Cooperative Research Centre.
He was a strong supporter of 'blue skies' research, understanding that the 'blue skies' of today became the applied research of tomorrow.
In pursuit of a life-long dream, Norm and Jenny purchased Rosedale, a 404-hectare mixed farm, near Geurie, where they lived from 1987 to 1997.
"Norm always wanted to have his own property so we shopped around and found this gorgeous place which had a few cattle on it," said Jenny.
"We got rid of the cattle pretty quick and had crossbred Merinos as well as crops. We weren't wealthy squatters, we worked seven days a week.
"Neither of us had been brought up in that scene, but we took to it and loved it. We were in the shearing shed all the time and it was just bliss."
Following the foundation of the Grains Research and Development Corporation in 1990, Norm was appointed chairman of the northern panel, continuing in that role and other related positions until the early 2000s.
In this time, Norm worked closely with industry stalwart John Lovett, who affectionately referred to him as 'Lord Norman'.
"He was an able diplomat, which helped me out at an industry meeting or field visit when a grower would demand an explanation as to where we had invested their levy from the previous year," he said.
"Twynam Agricultural Co, which at the time was operating 440,000ha, was one occasion. I would attempt to answer, meanwhile looking for the exit, but Norm would give a thoughtful answer and the worried grower would be satisfied.
"He often said that he was but a humble peasant from the Western Plains, but he will always be Lord Norman to me."
After the sale of Rosedale, Norm and Jenny decided to take the long way home to visit a property in Broke.
"I can remember driving down the long driveway, parking and saying to Norm we've got to have this place. Three days later we bought it at auction," said Jenny.
"Norm decided he was going to plant a vineyard and he was absolutely devoted to the wine that we grew.
"It was just one shiraz, we went in for quality not quantity, and named it Ben's Run after our working dog Ben. It was a dreamy 20-odd years there."
Norm served as the acting Chairman of Hunter Classic Wines from 2005 and made a sterling effort to sustain Australia's red wine industry.
He would, willingly, have shouldered the burden alone had this been necessary. That is just the kind of person Norm was.
He is remembered by his wife Jenny, children, Samantha and Craig, four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and sister June.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.