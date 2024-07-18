Regenerative methods improve margin and reduce risk for Clemsons

After making the decision to sell their Ardlethan property Wongajong earlier this year, the Clemson family stepped up the work at their Condobolin operation, Marobee Station, with a sustainable farming focus.
Charlie and Lou Clemson, purchased the 10,500 hectare property eight years ago, with the plan to incorporate regenerative practices to enhance some industrial methods throughout the property.
Prior to purchasing the station, it hadn't been farmed since 1996, with the family now planning to capitalise on a 2000ha portion of the property by planting wheat crops, using the nitrogen within the soil as a tool for crop growth.
This season is their first crop since buying the property.
"It's alright for me to say regenerative because I've bought a farm that has been regenerating for so long," Mr Clemson said.
"So that's why you can look at these wheat crops with only 30 kilograms of fertiliser on them and they're flying.
"But if we keep going down the line and flogging this, do we go down that industrialised path and start borrowing money for fertiliser?
"The risk out here is the rain fall drops off."
Mr Clemson said when introducing the new system to the operation, it had to be started with a small portion of the 2000 hectares of the property able to be farmed, while the rest was naturally regenerative.
"So we have to manage the regenerative land with livestock and we manage that with cattle," he said.
"We want to keep our 2000 hectares regenerative, so in a year like this where it gives you two years in one compared to budget on your cash flow, instead of flogging it and praying for another good season we'll payback to it and go put a multi-species crop in which we'll graze our livestock on.
"It's maintaining a natural system that helps produce what the world wants, which is wheat, barley and canola and from that we hopefully can keep that regenerative."
Mr Clemson said by using this system it reduced the cost of urea and the risk of crops burning out if the spring drops off.
"We've just got to keep this system ticking because that's the first crop since the late 1990's and we can see that the inputs are really low, so how do we keep it low?" he said.
"I believe we can through regenerative agriculture, but my farming system allows me to do that because we've sold at Ardlethan and got out of a fully industrialised system to come to this, as that's the way we want to work it out."
The couple along with their three sons, Will, Tom and Sam, run 600 head of Droughtmaster/Santa Gertrudis breeders, normally finishing the steers on grass to be turned off at 500kg, while a select number of heifers are retained as future breeders.
Mr Clemson said the operation doesn't buy in any cattle and purchases bulls from around the area, including Santa Gertrudis bulls from the Hague family's Rockingham stud, which they find helped the condition of the cattle throughout the seasons.
He said through regenerative practices the cattle were able to stay in better condition than they would if it was a fully industrialised farming system.
"You gotta learn to read your landscape, which is how we manage ours," Mr Clemson said.
"It's all dependent on the season, we don't flog it out.
"We just let the cattle eat the grass down to about two inches in height if we can and then we just move them on onto the next paddock."
While things keep moving for the family, they currently were updating infrastructure throughout the property with new fencing.
They also plan to allocate some paddocks for lucerne to continue putting nitrogen and carbon back into the soil to feed the microbes.
"At the end of the day, you farm what best suits your business and makes a farming system that has very little risk." Mr Clemson said.
