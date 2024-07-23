Strict on structure at Hazeldean Angus

Hazeldean bulls are helping clients produce cattle for a range of markets, from weaner production to feeder steers and premium branded beef programs. Picture supplied

IMPROVING carcase traits like intramuscular fat, while still focusing on production traits, particularly growth, is allowing Hazeldean Angus to produce commercially relevant, hearty bulls whose progeny meet a range of markets.

The Cooma, NSW-based stud runs a large-scale commercial herd of 950 Angus breeders alongside the 3100 registered females which produce 750 sale bulls each year.

A large number of those bulls are sold through four annual auctions - Hazeldean's on-property autumn bull sale, the northern performance sale at Drillham, Queensland, in August; the New England sale at Tamworth, also in August; and the on-property spring bull sale in September.

Many commercial clients have had success with Hazeldean bulls for years, with bulls selling from west of Adelaide to Tasmania, throughout Victoria and NSW, and north into Qld.

"The spread is vast and these Monaro-bred bulls can adapt and thrive to nearly any conditions given the harsh environment they have come from," Hazeldean stud sales manager Ed Bradley said.

"Our clients value a good product at a fair price with very good service - we deliver for free and any issues with bulls are fixed very promptly."

Hazeldean has exceptional estimated breeding values for docility, among the highest in Australia's largest Angus herds. Picture supplied

The bulls are making an impact in a range of productions, from weaners to feeder steers and branded beef programs.

Hazeldean's commercial steers have gone to Rangers Valley feedlot, based near Glen Innes in northern NSW, for the past 30 years, with good performance in long-fed programs.

"Given the market we're targeting, we're always looking to push growth rates, with good IMF and EMA (eye muscle area), in a sound and docile package," Mr Bradley said.

Structure plays a big role in the success of Hazeldean's feedlot steers, which need to handle 200 or more days on feed, growing to 950kg liveweight.

"We are ruthless on structure, and it's something the Angus breed needs to work on," Mr Bradley said.

"We get fantastic feedback from Rangers Valley, because structurally correct animals can handle growing to those heavier kill weights - their feet and legs can handle it.

"The ability of animals to carry all that weight needs to be considered and managed meticulously."

The team uses independent consultants to assess all bulls for structure at 600kg.

"This is the key to maintaining our structure," Mr Bradley said.

"Independent assessors have no bias. They call it how it is and it's very important that studmasters have their conflict of interest removed from this process."

The Hazeldean team is ruthless on structure, with all bulls independently assessed. Picture supplied

Temperament is another area that is needed for the feedlot market.

Hazeldean has exceptional estimated breeding values for docility, among the highest in Australia's largest Angus herds.

"We really take pride in our herd's docility and producing easy-to-manage bulls, and temperament is important in animals adapting to feedlot life," Mr Bradley said.

In recent years the stud has been focusing on producing curve-bending bulls, with low birthweight, but with high growth, as well as working on increasing IMF.

Hazeldean has access to extensive data to improve genetic selection, including data from raw muscle scanning, which is done in big contemporary groups, as well as feedback from the Angus Sire Benchmarking Program.

Hazeldean Angus holds four annual bull sales, selling about 750 bulls each year to clients in five states. Picture supplied

The stud also runs its own progeny test with a small number of young bulls each year, which allows the team to analyse their performance.

The progeny test has resulted in Hazeldean identifying some exceptional young sires.

"Hazeldean Q1229 has tested very well and now is a very proven bull, with 10 sons in our Drillham sale," Mr Bradley said.

"Q1229 is by Hazeldean F1023, an IMF legacy sire in our herd, and he's one of a few F1023 sons that are really kicking goals.

"They're super sound, long, stretchy types with great feet, just like F1023.

"We are so pleased with Q1229's progeny and the market will see a lot of his sons in the future.

"Another exciting young bull is Hazeldean Synergy S2055, probably the best young S-bull, so clients will have to look out for his progeny next year."

Hazeldean has three upcoming bull sales.



The Hazeldean northern performance Angus bull sale is at Drillham, Queensland, on August 1, with 236 bulls on offer.



Another 68 bulls are available at the Hazeldean New England sale at Bective Station, near Tamworth, NSW, on Wednesday, August 14.



The stud will hold its annual spring bull sale, featuring 160 bulls, at Hazeldean, Cooma, NSW, on Thursday, September 5, with an open day on Friday, August 30.