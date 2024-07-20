Heavy Charolais steers, quality heifers at Uralla

LARGE-framed, muscly Charolais cows are producing exceptional heavy weaners and a brilliant breeding herd for the Williams family at Wilhelmshohe south of Uralla, NSW.
Ted and Sonia Williams, with their daughter Katie, run a large commercial EU-accredited herd of approximately 600 Charolais breeders plus replacement heifers and bulls for commercial sale.
The cattle are run alongside 3000 Merino and crossbred sheep as well as a large pasture hay program on about 1700 hectares.
They started breeding Charolais cattle more than 30 years ago, after being in the Hereford breed, with a goal to breed heavier calves and getting a better return on their cows.
"We wanted something with a bit more beef and a bit more carcase, because at the end of the day we're paid on cents per kilogram, we mostly sell through local saleyard complexes and direct to processors and the Charolais breed had better returns because of the extra weight," Katie Williams said.
Among the bloodlines used extensively at Wilhelmshohe are Palgrove and Rosedale, with temperament a big priority.
"We've used Palgrove genetics for a long time and we're on our second year of calves by the Rosedale Charolais bulls and they've performed brilliantly - they can really handle the colder climate here," Miss Williams said.
"We're very selective in both our bulls and females, with temperament, structure, conformation and overall muscle and frame the top factors we are chasing.
"When selecting off-farm stud bulls to add value to our commercial breeding herd, we first start with the structure, frame and overall visual appeal of the animal.
"Only then, once we've selected our top bulls for potential purchase, will we go through and look at EBVs (estimated breeding values), mainly focusing on growth rates and mature cow weight because we like our big, heavy-framed cows.
"Not only will they produce heavier, bigger-framed calves, but they also produce good returns once they have reached the end of their breeding life, weighing in well when they go over the hook."
While it's a commercial herd, the family is also producing a number of commercial paddock bulls for clients who are mostly crossbreeding their herds and who are chasing more muscle and weight.
"We've found a lot of people are chasing Charolais bulls because they want to bulk up their calves by adding more muscle, weight and frame," Miss Williams said.
"Around this area, people are usually crossing our Charolais bulls over Angus, Angus-cross or females with more Bos Indicus such as Brahman and Santa Gertrudis breeds.
"Our bulls have been sold to clients based in every region across NSW and even as far as western Queensland."
The Williams family also crossbreed their retained heifers for their first calving, joining them to either Angus or Santa Gertrudis bulls for easier calving and versatility in markets.
"Traditionally we used Angus bulls but through some complications with drought, we went to the Santa Gertrudis-cross and they're magic," Miss Williams said.
"They have a great frame, with the meatiness and muscle of the Charolais, and they mature a lot more quickly than the purebred Charolais calves, so the feedlots and backgrounders love them."
The majority of the family's steers, which are sold through annual specialist weaner sales at Armidale and Tamworth each autumn, weighing 300 to 350 kilograms, go to feedlots or backgrounders.
Crossbred heifers also sell into the feedlot and backgrounding markets, but only a few of the purebred Charolais heifers are sold.
"We retain most of our own heifer calves as future breeding stock, but when we do have purebred females available, there's certainly demand for them.
"We're always getting calls from people wanting pure Charolais breeders. We have sold pure Charolais breeder heifers into areas everywhere, from Victoria to western NSW and as far north as Roma and Blackall, and even internationally into Russia back in the late 2000s."
The family deals with the decrease in pasture levels in colder months by running a large pasture program which can include oats, millet, fescues, ryegrasses and clovers.
"We make a lot of dry hay and silage for ourselves, taking advantage of what we've got in the warmer months when there's surplus grass and feed available and store it for when we need it in the wintertime," Miss Williams said.
"It is also good to have those feed reserves in the dry times.
"We didn't have to buy feed in for a long time compared to others in the area during the 2019 drought, and while we did have to eventually destock due to the drought, we did manage to find agistment for our cows which allowed us to retain the best of our breeders and females, making the rebuilding of our herd easier once our home country bounced back."
Since rebuilding the herd following drought, the family has been more relaxed on joining periods, but this year's drop of calves should land in the normal three-month timeframe.
"We like to have that three-month joining period, but as a result of complications of the drought, we had to relax that joining period to get numbers back on the ground to rebuild our herd and get cashflow moving again," Miss Williams said.
"We've spent the last few years trying to get back to that tighter joining and therefore, a tighter calving window.
"That was also difficult marketing wise because we do like to sell in those bigger weaner sales that are in autumn, so it'll be nice to have our normal big runs of weaners for next year's sales."
Many of the Wilhelmshohe calves sell to repeat buyers each year.
"Our calves stand out because we are one of the only breeders producing big lines of Charolais calves within the New England area," Miss Williams said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.