NSW entrants among finalists at women's small business awards

From thousands of entrants right across the nation, four have been named on the agricultural services finalists list for the 2024 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards including two from NSW.
The 2024 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards features more than 60 categories across retail, services and manufacturing industries, as well as individual categories in celebration of the year's most inspiring female small business trailblazers.
Among this year's most competitive categories, agricultural services is proving one of the most challenging categories to judge, said Steve Loe, awards founder and managing director of Precedent Productions, which coordinates the awards.
"The quality of entrants in the agricultural services category in particular this year is truly very impressive," he said.
"We received a high volume of submissions in this category and the shortlisting of this year's finalists was quite the challenge for our judges.
"When the champion judges evaluate entries, they consider all aspects of a business: its strategies, growth, eco-friendliness, innovation, customer service and community support - to name but some of the criteria.
"The next rounds of judging will be intense as we continue to evaluate the achievements of this year's four agricultural services finalists to reach one category winner."
The four agricultural services category finalists are Robinsons Honey, Victoria, Intrepidus Wines, Yass, NSW, Goldtec Control Systems, SA, and SS Equine, Sydney, NSW.
"Being selected as a finalist of this prestigious event - from a national entrant pool of thousands - is no easy feat and speaks volumes of the tenacity and leadership at each of these female-led small businesses," Mr Loe said.
"Despite the myriad challenges associated with small business ownership today, Australian women are simply powering through and showing incredible resilience and drive."
The only national awards programme of its kind created specifically to shine a spotlight on the rising economic, cultural and social contributions of female-led small businesses - spanning all capital cities as well as rural, regional and suburban towns - the Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards is comprehensively judged according to stringent criteria by an independent expert panel.
Winners will be announced on Saturday, August 24, at the 2024 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards national presentation evening gala at Sydney's The Star.
For a full list of the 2024 finalists, visit championawards.com.au/womens.
