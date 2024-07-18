Studstock industry mourns the loss of Shorthorn stalwart Sandy Munro

Alexander Forbes Munro, Weebollabolla, Moree, known to many as Sandy, died Thursday, July 18, leaving the studstock industry in complete shock.
Stephen Peake, Bowen stud co-principal, Barrabra, paid tribute to late beef industry stalwarts at his on-property sale today, also announcing Sandy's death.
A fourth-generation agriculturalist, Sandy's contribution to the Munro family's 150-year farming legacy as managing director was nothing short of incredible.
His family was one of the north-west region's earliest settlers, owning Weebollabolla, a mixed farming and grazing operation since 1873.
Synonymous with the Shorthorn breed, the Munro's have upheld a well known and respected stud herd and sale for 56 years.
Celebrating a century-and-a-half in the breed in 2023, family and long-time friends gathered round at the rotunda to witness a record breaking on-property sale.
Sandy was innovative, unafraid to stray from tradition, humble, whip smart and a friend to all who crossed his path.
While agriculture was a big part of his life after he returned home from The King's School, Sydney, in 1967, beyond the farm gate Sandy was a well-loved volunteer who contributed greatly to the Moree community and a keen race-goer.
Remembered in the utmost regard by people both inside and outside of the agricultural industry, Sandy will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Judith, daughters, Catriona, Kirsten, Jennifer and Jacquelin, sisters, Jane, Susan and Mary, and his 12 grandchildren, Roley, Wilhelmina, Xanthia, Annabelle, Thomas, Henry, Amelia, Georgina, James, Wally, Alice and Charlotte.
Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.
