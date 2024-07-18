The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Studstock industry mourns the loss of Shorthorn stalwart Sandy Munro

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated July 18 2024 - 8:11pm, first published 7:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Munro, Weebollabolla Shorthorns, Moree, has died. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher
Sandy Munro, Weebollabolla Shorthorns, Moree, has died. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher

Alexander Forbes Munro, Weebollabolla, Moree, known to many as Sandy, died Thursday, July 18, leaving the studstock industry in complete shock.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.