Top quality farming and grazing property Trewilga offered with crop

Renowned Central Western Plains property Trewilga comes to the market with an impressive record for both farming and grazing.
Located on Carinda Road north of Coonamble next door to Pier Pier, the highly regarded 5671 hectare (14,013 acre) property is being offered with the recently sown 2024 cereal crop comprising of 1380ha of wheat, 180ha barley and 240ha of oats.
The 1800ha (4450 acre) of rich, black self-mulching soil cultivation country was planted with an excellent profile of moisture. The 3871ha (9566 acre) balance of the country is equally suited to fattening and breeding cattle and sheep.
Up to 3000-4000 head have been fattened in the recent seasons on both planted and natural pastures, including an abundance of clover.
Water is a standout feature. There is a flowing bore supplying high-quality water to an extensive bore drain network and a series of tanks and troughs, as well as the homestead.
Working infrastructure includes a 22.7x12m machinery shed with a lock up workshop, a 35x18m Statewide shed for hay or machinery, steel cattle yards equipped with a crush, loading race and calf marking cradle, and a four stand shearing shed with steel sheep yards.
There are also eight grain silos, a seed silo, and a bulk silo, fuel storage, and three horse stables and a shed with a tack and feed room.
The five bedroom homestead is set among established lawns and has an 11m in-ground saltwater pool. There is also a cottage adjacent to the homestead as well as a two bedroom station hand quarters.
Marketing agent Chris Malone, Elders, said Trewilga provided the astute buyer with an exciting opportunity to purchase a large-scale farming and grazing operation with pedigree.
"Its ability to perform, be it grain or cattle, is renowned, and with more flexibility to ramp up either operation, sets Trewilga apart from its peers," Mr Malone said.
Trewilga is being sold through Elders by an expressions of interest that closes on August 27.
Contact Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, and Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, Elders Real Estate.
