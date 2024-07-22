Calls for 'inadequate' connectivity report to be improved

The independent Connectivity Expert Panel on the Barwon-Darling River has provided its final report to NSW Minister for Water Rose Jackson, despite questions being asked about the validity of the interim reports findings.
The panel was formed to assist Ms Jackson by providing advice on improving connectivity and flows into the Barwon-Darling River, but a self-proclaimed lack of modelling to accurately assess the impacts of the interim report recommendations has a number of stakeholders calling for a full disclosure of what those impacts would be.
A spokesperson from the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water said Ms Jackson received a copy of the independent Connectivity Expert Panel final report on July 7.
"Minister Jackson met with the panel last week to discuss the findings and recommendations before providing a more detailed response," the spokesperson said.
It is believed this response will be released this week.
Shooters Fishers and Farmers' Mark Banasiak said he has raised concerns that the interim report was inadequate.
In a statement, Mr Banasiak said "no modelling was included to give entitlement holders an understanding of the impacts the proposed rule changes would have on water access, nor was any socio-economic analysis on the impacts of reduced water access on rural communities".
"The Panel's final report must include this information," Mr Banasiak said.
"The independence of some of the panel members through their self-aggrandised referencing as part of the assessment is also a significant concern."
In the statement, Mr Banasiak said the Wentworth Group's influence on the interim report has shown it to be far from impartial contributors regarding water policy.
"We call on the Minister to ensure that the final report includes all the necessary hydraulic modelling to support the rule changes, along with the socio-economic modelling of the cost to communities in real terms," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.