The Land

Calls for 'inadequate' connectivity report to be improved

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
July 22 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shooters Fishers and Farmers' Mark Banasiak said he has raised concerns that the independent Connectivity Expert Panel report is inadequate.
Shooters Fishers and Farmers' Mark Banasiak said he has raised concerns that the independent Connectivity Expert Panel report is inadequate.

The independent Connectivity Expert Panel on the Barwon-Darling River has provided its final report to NSW Minister for Water Rose Jackson, despite questions being asked about the validity of the interim reports findings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.