Grafton store cattle prices kick as conditions ripen for restocker buyer interest

A smaller yarding of 536 head at Grafton on Thursday coincided with a half-day holiday for the Thoroughbred racing cup named in honour of the river city and the good luck must have been catching.
Prices for cattle were well up on the June store sale for Ulmarra agents Farrell McCrohon with light Angus steers selling to 446.2 cents a kilogram while their little sisters returned 320c/kg.
Steers 100-200kg averaged 363c/kg or $640 (292c/kg or $510 at the June sale).
Steers 200-300kg averaged 345.5c/kg or $803 (296c/kg or $724 last sale).
Heifers 100-200kg averaged 289c/kg or $510 (236c/kg or $421 last sale).
Heifers 200-300kg averaged 286c/kg or $691 (229c/kg or $564 last sale)
Cows averaged 227c/kg or $934 compared to 152c/kg or $715 in June.
First calf cows with progeny at foot, a stud-bred Simmental from Basil Moran, Brushgrove, delivered $1720.
Best feeder steers, Angus cross, made $1395 for 450kg at 310c/kg going to Bindaree Beef, which now packs retail ready meat at Casino Coop.
The Connor family from Cowper, still using the Coolarmagh Angus brand, purchased 14 quality Angus vealer steers "with good bone" from lower river breeder Jamie Henderson, 267kg for 434c/kg or $1159.
"Cattle prices always kick when I decide to buy some steers," mused Russell Connor, whose son Murray now flies the family's stud flag.
Simmental steers from cross-bred cows, 212.5kg, made 374c/kg or $795 going onto pasture at Gilletts Ridge.
Charolais/Hereford cross steers 190.8kg made 396c/kg or $756.
Another pen of Charolais 205kg made the same cents to bring $812.
Hereford vealer steers 220.7kg brought 380c/kg or $839.
Gordon and Jayne Rossiter of Bellebrook west of Macksville were selected as the vendor of the week for their offering of 25 Limousin-cross calves and a single cull for age cow.
The best of the calves sold for 374c/kg, which at an average weight of 244kg grossed the vendor $913.
The large-framed Limousin-cross cow made 290.2c/kg to gross $1755.
A pen of Hereford heifers, 465kg, made 270c/kg or $1256 going onto green mixed pasture at Braunstone, with buyer Pat Allan proud of his efforts in regenerative agriculture
A two-tooth Shorthorn cross heifer, 470kg, brought 290c/kg or $1364.
A shiny-coated Devon heifer, well proportioned at 510kg, made 270c/kg or $1378.
Shrewd processor Throsbys at Whittingham via Singleton were in the market for the right article and bought Charolais cross heifers off Coombadjha Pastoral, 243kg for 300c/kg or $731.
Angus cross heifers 308.5kg made 294c/kg or $907 going to the Inverell district.
Brangus 278kg made 296c/kg or $823.
Lightweight Speckle Park heifers with potential were snapped up by the Wingfield family at The Gorge, 190kg for 298c/kg or $566 and will be tipped out into "knee high grass" and will be allowed to reach their full potential in time.
Cattle went to the Northern Tablelands from Armidale to Tenterfield, where paddocks remain boggy in the frigid conditions, west to Inverell and Walgett and south to the Nambucca Valley.
The sale was hosted by Farrell McCrohon, Ulmarra.
