Bowen Angus and Poll Herefords sell to $36,000 and almost full clearance

An Angus bull has topped the Bowen Poll Hereford and Angus bull sale, Barraba, for $36,000 and will join a commercial Angus herd at Pallamallawa. Overall, 103 Angus bulls sold for a complete clearance, averaging $12,922.
The Poll Hereford catalogue topped at $24,000 with David and Olwyn Lyons' Melville Poll Hereford stud, Vasey, Victoria. Overall, 35 Poll Hereford bulls averaged $12,800, with two passed in and one withdrawn from the catalogue before the sale.
Jock and Julia Tonkin, Spring Creek Land and Cattle, bought Peakes Bowen Reality T670, their only purchase of the sale for their commercial Angus herd and grain-producing farm.
A mid-July 2022 calf, it was sired by Peakes Bowen Reality P841 and weighed 994 kilograms.
Its estimated breeding values (EBVs) included +7.7 birthweight (BW), 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +63, +108, and +148, respectively, and +85 carcase weight (CWT). Its milk EBV was +13, its eye muscle area (EMA) EBV was +8.3, and its intramuscular fat (IMF) EBV was +1.9 per cent.
The bull also rated highly on Angus selection indexes, with its Angus Breeding Index (ABI) at $170, grain index at $233, and grass index at $155.
Data, capacity, and a perfect skin were all critical factors in Melville Park stud principal David Lyons's purchase of Bowen Tenterfield T100 for $24,000.
Bowen Porter P259 sired it out of a Yavenvale Jet Fire J032 female.
"He's got a really good muscle pattern about him, with good carcase and growth data figures," Mr Lyons said.
He said his new bull would be paired with a selection of "good cows," and his low birthweight data were another important factor in the decision.
T100 had just turned 24 months and weighed 884kg. Its EBVs included +3.0 birthweight (BW), 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +34, +62, and +92, respectively, and +60 CWT. Its milk EBV was +13, its EMA was +4.2, and its IMF was +1.5 per cent.
T100 was described as having an excellent set of calving ease credentials, and at scanning, he was determined as having the third-highest IMF data evaluation. His sire, Porter P259, topped the Bowen 2020 bull sale at $16,000.
Okeview Pastoral, Scone, and Collector were active volume buyers from the Poll Hereford catalogue, with 13 lots to a top of $18,000 twice and averaging $12,307. The two top-priced bulls for Okeview were Bowen Tyrone T026, by Bowne Notorious N245 and Bowen Topaz T147, sired by Bowen Quiz Master Q057.
The second top Angus bull was Peakes Bowen Qountdown T805, at $34,000 and sired by Te Mania Qountdown Q1290. It was bought online by Hewitt Pastoral Company, Taroom, Queensland.
Its EBVs included +6.8 birthweight (BW), 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +51, +90, and +118, respectively, and +60 CWT.
Wooling Pastoral Company, Llandillo, via Crookwell, paid $18,000 for Bowen Torquay T052, a son of Bowen Magistrate M241 and $14,000 for Bowen Tara T019, another son of Magistrate.
Nardoo Development, Coolahville, paid $18,000 for Bowen Tremaine, another Mastermind Poll Hereford calf, and $7000 for an Angus bull.
There were plenty of volume buyers in the Angus catalogue, with Macada Pty Ltd, Oberon buying six bulls to $22,000, averaging $13,333.
Their top-priced choice was from the Poll Hereford catalogue, Bowen Tonka T088, sired by Bowen Quiz Master Q057. Born in August 2022, it weighed 884kg and had high-rated calving ease data as well as growth and EMA.
Its EBVs included +6.1 birthweight (BW), 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +42, +78, and +113, respectively, and +71 CWT. Macada also bought two Angus bulls for $14,000.
Another regular repeat buyer was Bradleys Flat Pastoral Co, Bradleys Flat, via Oberon. They bought seven Angus bulls for $16,000, averaging $12,285, while Wareena Pastoral Company, Coonamble, bought five bulls to $16,000. Wareena's top choice was a Poll Hereford bull, Bowen Table Top T079, another son of Magistrate. The remaining bulls were all Angus, averaging $6000.
TA and JE SCriven, Clonard, Mungindi, bought six bulls, topping at $20,000 twice and averaging $16,000.
Their two top-priced bulls were Peakes Bowen Reality T675, with an ABI index of $129 and indexes for grain at $173 and grass at $116. The other bull was Peakes Bowen Qarara T580, with an ABI of $274, grain at $3345, and grass at $259.
Cameron and Sons, Kilima, via Roma, Queensland, bought four Angus bulls, topping at $18,000 and averaging $11,000.
Nutrien Ag Solutions was the selling agent, and Paul Dooley was the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
