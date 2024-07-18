The Land
Bowen Angus and Poll Herefords sell to $36,000 and almost full clearance

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 18 2024 - 8:06pm
An Angus bull topped at $36,000, while a Poll Hereford topped at $24,000 at the 29th Bowen bull sale.

An Angus bull has topped the Bowen Poll Hereford and Angus bull sale, Barraba, for $36,000 and will join a commercial Angus herd at Pallamallawa. Overall, 103 Angus bulls sold for a complete clearance, averaging $12,922.

