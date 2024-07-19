Grafton store sale photos

The Land
JB
By Jamie Brown
July 19 2024 - 11:00am
Prices spiked at this week's Grafton store sale, in line with other centres, and a few restockers were in the market to take advantage of affordable lines of cattle. Some mused that everytime they wanted to buy back in the bids increased.

