Grafton store sale photos

Prices spiked at this week's Grafton store sale, in line with other centres, and a few restockers were in the market to take advantage of affordable lines of cattle. Some mused that everytime they wanted to buy back in the bids increased.
Coinciding with a half-day holiday for the Grafton Cup, part of the July Thoroughbred racing carnival, it seemed a bit of good fortune came the way of vendors who appreciated the price uptick - the first of its kind in many months.
Prices for cattle were well up on the June store sale for Ulmarra agents Farrell McCrohon with light Angus steers selling to 446.2 cents a kilogram while their little sisters returned 320c/kg.
Cattle went to the Northern Tablelands from Armidale to Tenterfield, where paddocks remain boggy in the frigid conditions, west to Inverell and Walgett and south to the Nambucca Valley.
With the outlook for a good flush of pasture growth come spring, there is increasing optimism that prices may continue to climb out of their current hollow.
