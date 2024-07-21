Fifty years of commercial serradella: legume stands the test of time

Half a century ago, the late Stan King, OAM, Bondilla, Binnaway, established the first commercial pasture stand of serradella.
This was on what he called his most useless paddock, where sandy to sandy loam soil was extremely acidic to depth.
This serradella stand remains today, testament to its ability for long term persistence and suitability to once regarded useless, or near useless, country.
Today there are several million hectares of pastures where serradella is an important legume.
Our property, Kingswood at Purlewaugh, is a typical example where it is the main legume in both native and tropical grass pastures.
The History of Serradella in NSW, published in 1990 - authored by myself - records the early adopters, farmers and researchers of this "miracle" legume.
Serradella was the first part of the story in developing soils, often acidic, right down the profile.
Other key findings were long-lasting, acid-tolerant perennial grasses and key soil nutrition deficiencies.
It took years for the potential of serradella to be appreciated by research funding bodies, administrators and the farming community.
However, a lot of serradella research has eventuated and continues today - for example see A permanent pasture option published in The Land, P35, on June 6.
Many new varieties have been released such as one of the newer ones, SerraMax.
Early trials sown from 1968 onwards in the Coonabarabran and surrounding districts tested a multitude of legumes with serradella commonly the only one persisting after several years of testing.
Trial areas expanded with district agronomists in the Dubbo and Mudgee areas especially involved.
Annual field days hosted by NSW Department of Primary Industries, Stan King and neighbour Col Carslake - also an early adopter - from 1975 onwards helped promote the role of serradella, attracting up to 350 people at any given event.
I am fortunate to have been involved with serradella research from its infancy in eastern Australia.
Colleagues, as partners in this story, have included farmers who provided land and help in running trials (who probably initially thought I was mad), agribusiness, adjoining district agronomists, supportive administrators like Roger Southwood, and eventually other researchers.
Before this column began, over 40 years ago, The Land journalists, like Stewart Crutchett, helped with success stories.
Why the excitement over serradella which is still growing in popularity today including in soils and areas where it was never considered suitable?
Its best features includes suitability to soils as acidic as 3.9 pH, including the sub soil, with high levels of aluminium where adding lime is difficult and expensive.
Serradella can also grow successfully on loamy soils and with pH up to around 6.2. Serradella rhizobia also has a better tolerance to acid soils than suitable rhizobia has for other species.
An important aspect is serradella's low risk of bloat, especially important for cattle producers in years with good seasons.
Research has found serradella can thrive on lower soil phosphorus levels than other legume species.
Around 20mg/kg is appropriate for serradella but 30 mg/kg is needed for full production of species like sub clover and medics.
Research has confirmed serradella is able to root deeper and faster than most other winter legumes.
This ability commonly allows it to hang on longer in a dry spell, especially into spring. It often can also regrow after a dry spell and regrow and set seed in response to a late rain, far better than most other species.
Some years aphids can also badly damage legumes like sub clover and many medics but yellow serradella tends to have good tolerance with less damage to growth and seed set.
Many yellow and pink serradella varieties have excellent levels of hard seed, important for long term persistence. There is also a good range of varieties including early maturing for drier western areas and longer season for higher rainfall areas.
Serradella has largely been resistant to most diseases, including root rots and viruses.
While serradella has many great attributes, appropriate grazing management is important, especially to ensure good seed set.
Next week: Latest acid soil correction research vital for way forward.
While serradella has many great attributes, appropriate grazing management is important, especially to ensure good seed set.- Bob Freebairn
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.