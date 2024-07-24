New opportunities for meaningful basin solutions if we learn the lessons of the past

I had the pleasure of speaking at the Murray Darling Association National Conference in Tamworth earlier this month, where local leaders from council organisations from the basin came together to share their views and observations, and engage with leading government policy representatives, scientists, and fellow councillors, in an effort to help inform future policy direction, and "be part of the solution".
Significantly, it was the 80th national conference, highlighting how long the issues of the basin have been on our radar and the many years we have spent trying to get our approach to this valuable resource right.
We again find ourselves at the junction of a critical period with this year's conference focussed on the future of water security, a pressing issue identified as a key point of concern with a risk of impacting basin communities and industries in the years ahead.
It comes as the federal government has revealed several programs including a proposed new round of water buybacks and the Sustainable Communities Program, targeted to communities impacted by the basin plan, specifically the purchase of water licences.
In 2020, I had the opportunity to lead an examination of the social and economic conditions in the Murray Darling Basin on behalf of the then federal water minister.
My committee produced a report that was critical in bringing to the attention of our nation's leaders the need for communities to be at the centre of decisions about their future and for greater transparency and clearer decision-making expectations.
Our report also made a case for a shared vision, common goals and clear roles, accountabilities and actions that provide long-term policy certainty.
The federal government has revealed the report helped inform some of the latest measures announced and it's gratifying to know some of our insights and recommendations from the report are being considered in the construction of this latest approach.
What I want to see now is the conviction from the government to bring affected communities and stakeholders along for the ride.
In 2020, what was abundantly clear was the distrust, disillusionment and frustration among communities who felt they had suffered decades of disregard.
The federal government has announced the allocation of $300 million under the Sustainable Communities Program, with state governments to manage the distribution of this money.
It was clear at the conference that local government across the basin want to be closely involved in this process.
Councils want a seat at the table to represent their region's interests and help determine how their communities will be supported by governments to adjust.
They have an entirely reasonable expectation of a process where state and local governments work together to design and implement the necessary structural adjustment framework.
Many at the conference have been working tirelessly for years to advocate for their communities and it's probably only their unwavering passion for fair and equitable solutions across the basin that has kept driving them.
Now, we have a fresh opportunity for meaningful outcomes for these communities and the stakeholders and industries that rely on this remarkable water system.
Let us learn from the mistakes of the past and forge a hopeful and productive new chapter for the basin and its communities. Time is of the essence and we can't afford to get it wrong.
