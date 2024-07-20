The Land
Home/Politics

Australia to simulate arrival of deadly bird flu

By Tracey Ferrier
July 20 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scientists say a deadly bird flu strain is likely to arrive via migratory birds this spring. Photo: HANDOUT/DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE ACTION
Scientists say a deadly bird flu strain is likely to arrive via migratory birds this spring. Photo: HANDOUT/DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE ACTION

Australia will wargame the arrival of a bird flu strain that's ravaging wildlife overseas, but some say it's about a year too late.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.